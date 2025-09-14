On the Footyology podcast, Rodney Eade says the AFL seeking to introduce a 'last disposal' rule to replace 'insufficient intent' is the result of poor rulemaking from the league. (2:10)

The third week of AFL finals gets underway on Friday night with a massive clash between rivals Geelong and Hawthorn. Then, it's Collingwood and Brisbane in a twilight contest on Saturday.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

MCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: There'll be a watch on Hawks pair Jack Ginnivan and Jack Gunston this week after they both finished last week's semifinal win on the interchange bench and reported hamstring soreness, but the club expects both should be fit to play against the Cats. Mitch Lewis was subbed out of the game against the Crows but it was only tactical, while Calsher Dear (hamstring) remains a minimal chance to get up, but it does appear unlikely despite the club not ruling him out for the season. The Cats are expected to go in unchanged from their qualifying final win over the Lions, with ruckman Rhys Stanley (hamstring) the only casualty in a race against the clock.

ESPN tip: Cats by 12 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.57, Hawks $2.45

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

MCG, 5:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Collingwood could welcome back both Bobby Hill and Jeremy Howe for this week's preliminary final in what would be a huge boost at both ends of the ground, although it's not a fate accompli and both players will need to get through training during the week. Meanwhile, Brisbane superstar Lachie Neale (calf) remains hopeful he could feature in a grand final should the club qualify, but you can all but put a line through his chances of featuring in a prelim.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Pies $1.69, Lions $2.25