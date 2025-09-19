What we learned: In finals, you need your stars to shine

Open Extended Reactions

MCG -- A vintage Patrick Dangerfield performance has inspired Geelong to a 30-point preliminary final win over arch rival Hawthorn, booking a ticket to yet another Grand Final.

Here's what we learned from the game:

In finals, you need your stars to shine

As the old saying goes: 'you're only as good as your weakest link'. But in September, it's often your stars who shine to carry you to victory. That's what saw the tide turn in the second quarter at the MCG.

The Hawks had Geelong absolutely stunned and shell-shocked with not only the opening three goals of the game, but they were dominant in most areas on the ground, controlling the footy on the outside with methodical build up and going quickly when they needed to to exploit the settled Geelong zone.

Then it all changed. Patrick Dangerfield was desperate, putting on a clinic through the middle and up forward, throwing himself at everything in trademark fashion to drag his side back into the contest. Coleman Medal winner Jeremy Cameron kicked a monster goal after a tone-setting pack mark, Bailey Smith (who ended up with 36 disposals and eight inside 50s) lifted in the engine room, and Max Holmes (25 and seven tackles) started to add some run after being hardly sighted in the first term.

The Geelong skipper didn't stop there, his heroic efforts in the contest and burst out of stoppage something the Hawks couldn't stop for the rest of the game, and something we sit here and label inspirational, finishing with 32 disposals, 13 score involvements, eight clearances, and three goals.

Even his teammates sometimes just have to sit back and applaud what's happening in front of them.

"When he steps up like that, and kicks those goals at crucial times, it just gives everyone a bit of relief, and just seeing guys like him do those special things really gives us all a boost," Mark O'Connor told ESPN after the game.

"It's a real thrill playing alongside fellas like that, we've got a few of them thankfully. But Paddy, when he turns it on, is just electric to watch."

Don't get us wrong, the class of forwards Tyson Stengle, Jack Martin, and Shaun Mannagh was also something to behold. But this was all about Danger.

Finals footy is a brutal contest, and yes this is a team game, but sometimes, when the moment comes, it really is the stars who deliver the most.

Patrick Dangerfield had an outstanding game for the Cats. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Hawks were a Will Day away from the big one

Ok, this is the slightest overreaction and there were many reasons for the Hawks' loss and even without him, they had their chances. But it's still a shame we've now had two consecutive finals series' without arguably Hawthorn's best player out there.

Their run this September has been sensational, two interstate wins after finishing eighth proving their quality. But when the stakes grew higher as the prelim progressed on Friday night, it was clear -- as admirable as the efforts were from the midfield crop on -- they were missing the class of a player many would argue they could least afford to be without in a flag push.

Of course, I'm speaking about Will Day, whose dynamic best changes not only the complexion of Sam Mitchell's entire engine room but provides the game-breaking class that can simply win you finals. Without him, too much was left to too few, even with Jai Newcombe's incredible finals record, and Conor Nash's sound efforts on Friday night. But that's obvious to everyone, even surely Hawthorn, who must know they're right on the cusp.

Put simply, they were killed out of the middle, the centre clearance count 20-5 in favour of Geelong and inside 50 count +24 in the Cats' favour, Chris Scott's team simply punishing the Hawks from stoppage.

The club has already met with Essendon captain Zach Merrett and if they can pull that trade off -- plus the return of Day -- then they'll be a frightening prospect in 2026, given there are clearly enough pieces elsewhere at both ends of the ground.

Head up, Hawks fans, you'll be back.

Stewart concussion must be the trigger for AFL change

Tom Stewart being subbed out with concussion was a massive blow for Geelong yes, but it was the biggest warning sign the AFL has had around the positioning of the finals bye week. Stewart now enters the 12-day protocol, and one of the Cats' most important players is officially ruled out of the Grand Final.

It's exactly why the bye should be 'pre-Grand Final' instead of 'pre-finals', because as much as accidents happen, the competition deserves its best players to be available on the biggest stage.

Everyone in the game suffers from this, and it's a shame the AFL has waited for disaster to strike before implementing a bye week before the biggest game of the year, something that already seemed so obvious to the rest of the industry. Admittedly, the AFL's new GM of footy performance Greg Swann is reportedly already in favour of the change.

Let's hope Stewart is okay, and let's hope this is the trigger the AFL needs to make one of the most obvious changes you can make to benefit the game. Too bad it should've already happened.