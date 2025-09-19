Star hurt as Cats claw past Hawks into AFL grand final

Open Extended Reactions

A Patrick Dangerfield-inspired Geelong have advanced to the AFL season decider, overcoming the loss of star utility Tom Stewart to concussion in a gutsy 30-point preliminary final win over arch-rivals Hawthorn.

The Cats were forced to sub out Stewart before quarter-time but recovered to erase a 21-point deficit in their 17.13 (115) to 13.7 (85) victory in front of 99,597 fans at the MCG on Friday night.

Chris Scott's side will meet the winner of Saturday's Collingwood-Brisbane clash in next week's grand final.

But Stewart will miss the decider under concussion protocols, and there is concern over key defender Jack Henry, who played through pain with a left ankle injury sustained in the first quarter.

Geelong, who finished second on the ladder, will contest their fourth grand final in 15 seasons under Scott and could become the first club to win five premierships this century.

Dangerfield produced one of the all-time great finals performances for the Cats with 32 disposals, eight clearances and three goals, putting his team on his back after Stewart's early departure.

Fellow stars Bailey Smith (36 touches, six clearances) and Jeremy Cameron (three goals) were also influential, as Zach Guthrie (10 intercepts) stood up in defence and Henry fought on bravely.

Hawthorn, playing their first prelim in a decade, were left ruing a missed opportunity after throwing away a strong start.

The Hawks kicked the first three goals and jumped out to a 22-1 lead as Geelong lost key pair Stewart and Henry - the latter temporarily - to injuries.

A Dangerfield goal from a free kick breathed life into the Cats before quarter-time but Mitch Lewis's three first-half majors and a brilliant Nick Watson snap kept the Hawks ahead.

Hawthorn forward Jack Gunston was denied a shot in the goal-square, called for holding an opponent, and Dangerfield's bullocking work helped drag Geelong back into the contest.

A classy Tyson Stengle finish followed by a series of behinds put Geelong in front by a point at the main break.

Stengle and Dangerfield added further goals early in the third term and the captain's influence grew as the Cats seized control with the first four majors of the second half.

The Hawks weren't done with, kicking the next three against the run of play, but again it was Dangerfield who teed up Jack Martin for Geelong's steadying goal.

They added 7.4 to 3.1 in the so-called premiership quarter, turning for home 28 points in front.

Dangerfield drove another dagger into Hawthorn with his third major as rain fell early in the final term as the Cats held their opponents at bay.

Stengle (three goals) kicked the sealer and Shaun Mannagh (two) was also dangerous.

Veteran forward Guntson kicked three majors for the Hawks, whose midfield was well beaten.

Jai Newcombe (20 touches) and James Worpel (16) were among the key ball-winners outpointed by the Cats' strong engine room.