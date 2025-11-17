AFL Draft 2025: 54 picks, bidding drama in ESPN's final, full phantom draft

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN releases its final, full phantom on the eve of the 2025 AFL Draft.

This year's first round is anything but straightforward. Highly rated club-tied prospects gives this crop a markedly different complexion to previous years, and recruiting teams are going in blind as to where bids will land. Some teams are prepared to lose an academy prospect if the draft falls a certain way with Beau Addinsall, Lachie Carmichael, and Adam Sweid viewed as gettable pieces.

Carlton has proposed trades to move its coveted picks 9 and 11 to Essendon and North Melbourne respectively. Those mooted trades have been taken into account here, with the Bombers moving 21, 27 and 30 for 9 and 54, and North Melbourne landing 11 for 25 and its 2026 second round pick.

Adelaide is also set to trade out pick 48 to the Suns for a 2026 third round selection, according to AFL Media, which has been accounted for. The Suns could make a couple more moves, involving future second and third round picks, in order to build their points tally.

The only sure thing is who lands at No. 1. Willem Duursma has separated from the chasing pack, and looms as West Coast's second top choice in three years after Harley Reid.

This is ESPN's final, full Phantom Draft for 2025 AFL.

1. West Coast - Willem Duursma

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID/DEF, 193cm

The Eagles haven't entertained trades for the top pick with Duursma in mind. The athletic utility is being drafted at No. 1 with a view to his midfield upside, able to swoop on loose balls, burst away from opponents and hit the scoreboard. Duursma may begin his career as an intercepting defender where his confidence in the air is a weapon, but projects to become a potent combination with Harley Reid through the middle.

READ: Another Duursma - Willem staking his pick 1 claim

Willem Duursma (R) is the likely No. 1 draft pick for 2025. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

2. BID: Gold Coast - Zeke Uwland

Suns Academy/Allies

MID/DEF, 178cm

A back injury held Uwland back from his best, but clubs didn't forget how good he was in his bottom-age campaign. The determined outside midfielder runs all day, links chains together with an appetite to accumulate and possesses a booming left leg. Gold Coast is committed to matching a bid wherever it lands.

Zeke Uwland Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

3. BID: Carlton - Harry Dean

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

DEF, 194cm

Dean is the best key defender in the class and is set to be the highest KPD picked in a decade. The Blues have worked out their points situation with an Eagles bid likely so they can match the father-son gun and pair him with Jacob Weitering for the next decade.

READ: Harry Dean is a bolter, and the Blues will be thrilled

Harry Dean at a Carlton training session in July. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

4. West Coast - Cooper Duff-Tytler

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

RUC, 201cm

Duff-Tytler fits the unicorn prototype as a creative, athletic tall through the ruck or up forward. The Eagles have fallen in love with his upside as a midfielder in the Luke Jackson mould, though he figures to begin his career ahead of the ball.

READ: Why Cooper Duff-Tytler could alter the ruck game

In the mix: West Coast is taking the best talent on the board. Dyson Sharp remained in consideration deep into their process, while Sullivan Robey was always the smoky coming from a long way back. They could also mount another bid on Dylan Patterson.

Cooper Duff-Tytler finishes with 3.2 from 11 disposals in his VFL debut. Really important performance - if CDT convinces recruiters he can develop as a KPF, not just a ruck, it'll lock his range into the top 2-3 of the open pool #AFLDraft



pic.twitter.com/OhsCzVNbO6 — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) August 16, 2025

5. BID: Gold Coast - Dylan Patterson

Suns Academy/Allies

DEF, 183cm

A pocket rocket out of defence, mixing elite pace with a healthy dose of arrogance. Gold Coast has been over the moon with Patterson's development this year, with his disposal flourishing in his top-age campaign. They're committed to matching a bid on the gun halfback.

Dylan Patterson (L) celebrates a goal playing for the AFL National Academy. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

6. BID: Brisbane - Dan Annable

Lions Academy/Allies

MID, 183cm

Another star midfielder to add to the list. Annable is a wonderfully balanced on-baller with tenacity at the coalface and class on the outside. Richmond would love to add him to their midfield but Brisbane is well-equipped to match.

Daniel Annable (middle) leads out the AFL Academy for their match against Richmond VFL. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

7. Richmond - Sullivan Robey

Eastern Ranges

MID/FWD, 192cm

The rise and rise of Sully Robey has captured the footy world's imagination. The Rowville local wasn't on a Coates League list at the start of the year and is set to land in the top 10 on Wednesday night. Robey's power is overwhelming, brushing off opponents and bursting through congestion to kick goals. Richmond fans are ready to dream of a Sam Lalor and Robey pairing.

READ: Sullivan Robey is the biggest draft bolter in a decade

Sullivan Robey has been a massive bolter in 2025. Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

8. Richmond - Xavier Taylor

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

DEF, 192cm

The ultimate competitor, Taylor's attack on the ball and man has won admirers at every club. He leads by example, takes the game on and stands up in big moments. Taylor's rise to the top echelon of prospects comes with the scope of what he could be with a move up the ground.

In the mix: The Tigers have kept their cards close to their chest once again. A year removed from a last minute dash to WA for a meeting with Bo Allan, they met with Sam Cumming's family in Mildura. They overlooked Allan four times in last year's draft, but Cumming's ascension to this point is a real possibility. Richmond has done a lot of work on Jacob Farrow in the past week and has long been linked to Sam Grlj, but it appears to be out of Robey, Taylor and Cumming for these selections now.

Xavier Taylor during the AFL Draft combine. Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

9. Essendon - Sam Cumming

North Adelaide/South Australia

MID/FWD, 183cm

A do-it-all midfielder with explosive traits, Cumming kept on impressing this year at every level he played. The tough on-baller can play forward or up on a wing, loves to impact defensively and has match-winning traits in his aerial ability and power. He's a top 10 lock and looms as the first of a talented SA contingent to be taken.

Sam Cumming kicked three goals from 21 touches in his second SANFL game. Elite aerialist, accurate kick and strong athlete that projects as an exciting mid-forward.



I'd be comfortable taking Cumming in the top 10 at this point. July rankings drop tomorrow #AFLDraft @ESPNAusNZ pic.twitter.com/RQF1AbPMOi — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) July 15, 2025

10. Essendon - Dyson Sharp

Central Districts/South Australia

MID, 187cm

Sharp has all the hallmarks of an AFL captain. He's tough and uncompromising in the clinches, leading by example as a workhorse each week. Teammates and coaches rave about his on-field leadership and off-field character, and he appears as likely as anyone to captain an AFL club one day.

In the mix: Essendon will wait and see what slides through from Richmond at this point. Two of Robey, Taylor, Cumming and Sharp is a great haul, while Jacob Farrow and Lachy Dovaston are other options at this point. Matt Rosa's team will be busy working out which prospect is most likely to make it through Melbourne's selections back to the Dons.

First-round prospect Dyson Sharp celebrates a goal during the National Championships. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

11. Melbourne - Jacob Farrow

West Perth/Western Australia

DEF/MID, 187cm

Farrow is a smooth-moving footballer with a beautiful left leg. He effortlessly clears 60 metres from his typical station off halfback, though showed exciting scope through the midfield in patches. His upside is a mix of Hayden Young and Jordan Dawson as a damaging midfielder with his wicked left boot.

12. Melbourne - Cameron Nairn

Central District/South Australia

FWD, 188cm

The latest bolter of the crop. Nairn's links to Melbourne are irrepressible, with rival clubs now surprised if he doesn't land at the Demons. The SA forward runs all day, is high-impact in his touches forward of centre and offered a glimpse of midfield craft late in the season.

In the mix: Farrow and Nairn look to be preferred over Grlj and Sharp is available at this spot. Expect Cumming or Taylor to be snapped up if still on the board, while Dovaston remains a smoky to be taken at this stage.

13. Essendon - Lachy Dovaston (via Carlton)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

FWD, 178cm

Essendon's mooted live trade with Carlton lands them the best small forward in the crop. Dovaston is a livewire with great goal nous, plus loves to chase, tackle and antagonise opponents. He kicked over 50 goals in all competitions this year to prove his quality.

READ: There's a bit of Nick Watson in Lachy Dovaston

In the mix: Farrow may be preferred at this spot, and the Bombers could risk letting Sharp slide through knowing the Demons would likely overlook the SA midfielder. It opens the door for the likes of West Coast or Adelaide to swoop in, however. This is reaching the latest Grlj would be available, while Josh Lindsay and Aidan Schubert remain a chance.

14. Hawthorn - Sam Grlj

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 182cm

Sam Mitchell's run and gun approach suits Grlj's game down to the ground. The best athlete in the pool, Grlj takes the game on with reckless abandon and thrives in space. He breaks lines either off halfback or through the middle and is much tougher than his slender frame suggests.

In the mix: This is at the very bottom of Grlj's range which starts at 3 and 4 with Richmond. The Hawks are keen on Farrow but it's unlikely he slips through, while Oskar Taylor and Josh Lindsay are potential halfback options.

Sam Grlj Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

15. North Melbourne - Josh Lindsay (via Carlton)

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 183cm

Lindsay acts as his side's quarterback, setting up play from defence with the best left foot kick to come through the junior pathways since Hayden Young. The rest of his game is a bit of a mystery to clubs, but he's a strong leader and elite ball user in a position of desperate need for the Roos.

In the mix: North Melbourne has traded up to this spot but nothing has leaked from its camp on the preferred target. They're on the fringes for a number of prospects including Dovaston and Farrow that would suit. Fellow halfback Oskar Taylor is a chance, dynamic small forward Latrelle Pickett fits the list build, while Blake Thredgold and Aidan Schubert are the top talls at either end of the ground.

Josh Lindsay was best on ground for the AFL Academy against Coburg VFL in April. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

16. BID: Sydney - Harry Kyle

Swans Academy/Allies

DEF/MID, 188cm

Kyle has a host of fans in the teens with his bulldozing play style coupled with an awesome athletic profile. He's raw and needs time to develop, but looms as an impactful utility that could graduate on-ball. GWS is as likely as any team to make a bid on their crosstown rival.

17. GWS - Latrelle Pickett

Glenelg

FWD, 182cm

Clubs believe the Giants have become enamoured with Pickett after his excellent move up to the SANFL late in the year. It would be a bold call for Adrian Caruso's team given the list spots already taken up by small forwards, but Pickett is a different proposition to first round choices in Ollie Hannaford and Phoenix Gothard in the past two seasons. If his professionalism catches up to his talent he will be a steal at 17.

In the mix: The Giants often have a very different draft board to consensus. Rivals believe Archie Ludowyke is a chance and Oskar Taylor's dash out of defence suits.

18. BID: Gold Coast - Jai Murray

Suns Academy/Allies

MID, 187cm

Murray's early season ACL hasn't dissuaded rival clubs from considering a top 20 bid, but buzz around the Eagles' double bid has grown over the weekend. The Suns are believed to be more likely to match a bid on Murray, whose blend of speed and endurance off a wing is desirable.

19. West Coast - Beau Addinsall

Suns Academy/Allies

MID, 182cm

The Eagles could get creative to land Suns Academy member Addinsall, knowing Gold Coast is keen to hold onto Murray. Belief amongst clubs was Addinsall may end up the odd one out if bids come thick and fast for the Suns' talents, but his forward-half creation and ball-winning shouldn't be underrated. He racks the ball up and has a nice balance to his game.

In the mix: Josh Lindsay and Oskar Taylor have been linked, but it may be a touch early for Ollie Greeves.

Suns Academy-linked Beau Addinsall in action for the National Academy. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

20. Western Bulldogs - Oskar Taylor

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

DEF, 183cm

Taylor didn't earn a national championships call-up but it hasn't stopped interest in the defender growing. He can lock down on opponents and uses his best-in-class speed to burst out of defence.

In the mix: The Dogs have been linked to a host of halfbacks at this stage. Josh Lindsay may be preferred if available but they're a candidate to trade back in the draft if their options have been snapped up

21. Adelaide - Mitch Marsh

West Adelaide/South Australia

FWD, 190cm

Adelaide will likely have a host of local talent to choose from at this juncture. Marsh offers a huge engine, roaming wings as a third tall type. He has strong hands in the air, kicks the ball well and could eventually move up onto a wing with his running capacity.

Mitchell Marsh of South Australia in action during the National Championships. David Mariuz/AFL Photos via Getty Images

22. BID: Carlton - Jack Ison

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 191cm

Ison's strong finish to the year lands him in the first round where the Blues' trades will have them equipped to match a bid. Ison's power and strength bodes well for an early introduction to senior football where he can impact as a forward or midfielder.

Jack Ison of the Blues' Academy trains with Carlton. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

23. Geelong - Blake Thredgold

Sturt/South Australia

DEF, 194cm

Thredgold projects to become an excellent lockdown defender, and he has a host of clubs keen in this area of the draft. He has sneaky athletic upside and plays above his height with a big vertical leap, plus already possesses the strength to play senior football next year.

In the mix: The Cats have been linked to talls Archie Ludowyle and Louis Emmett, and would snap up local boy Josh Lindsay if he made it all the way through.

24. BID: West Coast - Tylah Williams

Swan Districts/Western Australia

FWD, 175cm

This is about as early as a bid for Williams could land. The Eagles will be keen to match given his finish to the season and brilliant combine. Williams is a gut-running half forward with elite vision to create and execute in the forward 50.

25. BID: Sydney - Lachie Carmichael

Swans Academy/Allies

DEF, 184cm

Matching a bid on Carmichael will be touch and go for the Swans. If it comes before the Dockers he may be headed elsewhere, but at this stage they should find the points to retain the Allies MVP. Carmichael is the perfect distributor to replace the likes of Ollie Florent early in his career.

26. Fremantle - Harley Barker

Sturt/South Australia

MID, 188cm

Barker ruptured his ACL late in the season and will likely miss the entirety of 2026. That doesn't mean he won't be taken in the first round, especially for a Fremantle side that is sorely lacking impactful wingers. The Dockers links to Barker ramped up over the weekend, whose speed, dare and kicking penetration saw him become an integral part of SA's champs.

In the mix: Fremantle have been linked to a host of club-tied talent and could land Carmichael if the Swans don't match. SA talls Mitch Marsh, Aidan Schubert and Blake Thredgold have been linked.

Harley Barker in action for the AFL Academy side in April. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

27. BID: Essendon - Adam Sweid

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

MID, 176cm

Matching this bid would put the Dons marginally in a points deficit so it would be a borderline call. Sweid has an insatiable appetite for the contest as a midfielder, but projects to become a half forward where he's thrived at stages this year with his pursuit of the ball.

28. Hawthorn - Aidan Schubert

Central Districts/South Australia

FWD/RUCK, 197cm

Schubert is the big slider in this scenario, with clubs looking elsewhere from key forward up to this point. Hawthorn is the beneficiary, with his strong hands, elite work ethic and ability to ruck giving Schubert a safe floor as a prospect.

In the mix: A cheeky bid on Essendon's Sweid could mean the Hawks land him given points restraints. Archie Ludowyke is a good chance at this point, and this is the range clubs expect Ollie Greeves to land in.

29. North Melbourne - Archie Ludowyke

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD, 197cm

Ludowyke has fallen down the order after a PCL injury but looks a day one starter in pre-season and has buckets of talent to work with. He flies high for his marks and has a nice left foot set shot after finding space on leads.

In the mix: Depending on their first selection, the Roos could take an upside swing on Harley Barker or Jevan Phillipou in this range.

Key forward prospect Archie Ludowyke kicked three majors against Richmond's VFL side in April. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

30. Western Bulldogs - Louis Emmett

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

FWD/RUC, 199cm

Emmett has flown under the radar this year, but he runs like the wind and has a happy knack of grabbing the ball out of the ruck. He has the attributes to become an awesome intercepting defender.

In the mix: Marcus Krasnadamskis is the best pure ruck available at this stage.

31. GWS - Ollie Greeves

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 191cm

GWS could stop the slide for Greeves, with his big body and want to get forward complementing the orange tsunami. The Giants have tracked Greeves closely this season and would be happy to find him at this point of the draft.

In the mix: Could the Giants bid on Koby Coulson and stretch the Suns? They've had a look at Riley Onley and Sam Swadling as strong midfielders as well.

Ollie Greeves shows similarities with former Ranges teammate Josh Smillie. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

32. BID: Sydney - Max King

Swans Academy/Allies

FWD, 191cm

King has all the talent in the world, adept at sitting on heads and taking hangers. His upside is fantastic but clubs are wary of his flaws and a bid is more likely to come outside the first round where the Swans will be able to match.

Swans Academy player Max King at the combine. Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

33. Melbourne - Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 186cm

Hibbins-Hargreaves is a match-winner that hasn't consistently shown his best through illness and injury this year. He dominated in patches, including a fourth quarter blitz against WA, but has slid in the estimation of some clubs given his limited exposure to the midfield.

In the mix: The Dees are on the hunt for forward depth. Latrelle Pickett won't be here but Leon Kickett is another option out of WA, and Talor Byrne has been linked.

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves is built for the big moments. The 17yo in the fluoro Pumas has made a name for himself in the clutch - and it isn't by chance: "If I have that much belief in what I can do, I have no reason to be nervous".



Interview drops tomorrow on @ESPNAusNZ #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/vX0oFfJLdp — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) August 26, 2025

34. Richmond - Leon Kickett

Swan Districts

FWD, 173cm

Kickett is dynamic in the air and on the ground, ready to add to his highlight reel whenever the ball is in his vicinity. He continually impressed for Swans this year and forced his way into national draft conversations with a strong combine.

In the mix: The Tigers have been linked to runners and ball carriers late in the draft, but it would mean overlooking father-son prospect Louis Kellaway and hoping he slips to the rookie draft. Sam Allen is an option at this stage.

35. Collingwood - Riley Onley

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

MID, 195cm

Onley is a hulking figure through the middle that loves to get on his bike and stream forward with power. He has great success in receiving the ball on the outside and powering through contact.

In the mix: The Pies will await a bid on Zac McCarthy which is set to come on night two. Immediate depth pieces appeal with Rory Wright also linked.

36. Geelong - Jevan Phillipou

Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia

MID/FWD, 183cm

This is at the latter stages of Phillipou's range, and there could be clubs including the Saints trying to work their way up the board and grab the powerful athlete. The Cats have been linked to the brother of Mattaes, who has a ton of developable traits.

In the mix: The Cats have done a lot of work on WA midfield pair Fred Rodriguez and Sam Swadling, plus have a keen eye on Hunter Holmes, the brother of Max.

Jevan Phillipou is the brother of Saints youngster Mattaes. Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

37. Collingwood - Liam Hetherton

Murray Bushrangers

FWD, 198cm

Hetherton missed most of 2025 with a back issue but clubs have high hopes on the physical tall. He has strong hands in the air and positions himself well ahead of the ball, but will need time to become a reliable target.

In the mix: Cody Curtin is another tall in this range for the Pies to consider.

38. North Melbourne - Sam Allen

Oakleigh Chargers

MID, 182cm

Allen has a brilliant athletic profile but an ACL cruelled his season. He figures to become a potent wingman with his speed and endurance, plus offers immense leadership potential after captaining sides throughout his junior career.

In the mix: North is a candidate to bid on the Suns' Koby Coulson, and has interviewed ball magnet Sam Swadling.

39. Carlton - Fred Rodriguez

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

This is where Carlton's pick lands after matching bids on Harry Dean and Jack Ison. Adding midfield quality should be high on Graham Wright's objectives and the chance to grab WA's MVP at this stage would be a big win. Rodriguez uses the ball well off both feet, wins his own ball and executes skills under pressure.

Fred Rodriguez is a midfield prospect out of Western Australia Will Russell/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

40. BID: Collingwood - Zac McCarthy

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

FWD/RUCK, 198cm

This is about the range expected for a bid on McCarthy, whose raw traits are tantalising. He has a big leap, follows up well around the ground and creates huge purchase on his kick. The Pies are set up to match a bid on the tall.

41. Brisbane - Talor Byrne

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 174cm

Clubs have expressed interest in Byrne earlier than this mark. A powerful midfielder-turned-forward, he's balanced through contact and brings strong goal nous.

In the mix: The Lions are assessing where bids will land for their later academy talents, but look set to grab a couple open pool players in addition. Riley Onley and Matt LeRay have been linked.

42. BID: St Kilda - Kye Fincher

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF/MID, 184cm

If a bid comes this late for Fincher the Saints will be relieved. A hard-working halfback who thrived on-ball in his VFL exposure, Fincher adds to a line of outstanding NGA graduates for St Kilda.

43. Fremantle - Jack Dalton

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 177cm

Dalton is the best endurance runner in the pool and a dogged worker in-game. His defensive application in the contest is strong and wins a lot of his own ball to go with his tenacity.

In the mix: Leon Kickett has been linked at this stage, but Fred Rodriguez would be the ideal selection for the Dockers.

44. Port Adelaide - Matt LeRay

Central Districts/South Australia

MID, 188cm

Port enters the draft last of all teams. With a host of club-tied talents on the horizon they've been doing work away from the 2025 crop, but would stick and pick at this point if LeRay was on the board. The utility can play off a wing, halfback and through the middle with good ball skills and aerial ability.

45. Brisbane - Blake Oudshoorn-Bennier

North Adelaide/South Australia

MID, 181cm

Oudshoorn-Bennier has some special traits in his power and ball use. He's quick from hand to foot and executes skills under pressure impressively, and could end up higher than this given some clubs rate him inside the top 30.

46. Western Bulldogs - Zane Puecker

Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia

FWD, 179cm

Puecker is one of the better small forwards in the draft, creative and damaging with every touch. He's quick, smart and could play senior football next year with his football IQ.

In the mix: Talor Byrne and Leon Kickett are other small forwards at this mark. If the Dogs launch a bid on Hussien El Achkar the Bombers likely wouldn't match.

47. Brisbane - Tye Prindable

Lions Academy/Allies

FWD/MID, 181cm

If no bid comes for Prindable the Lions may just select him with their final pick given the rookie opportunities for Isaac Waller and Harrison Bridge. A step up to VFL for Brisbane turned heads, with Prindable winning his own contested ball and hurting the opposition off a forward flank.

In the mix: Clubs suggest Brisbane is most likely to add Prindable through the national draft out of their club-tied talent after Annable.

48. Collingwood - Rory Wright

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID/DEF, 183cm

Wright is an immediate depth piece of the Pies, spending time in the middle and halfback where his strong marking and disposal has been a feature. Wright is a reliable ball user with some contested ability to invest into in the future.

In the mix: The Pies could end up with four players from the draft and depth pieces makes sense as they develop the likes of McCarthy. Jai Saxena could end up on the main list but is unlikely to attract a bid, but Jack Dalton and Sam Swadling are other options to consider in the midfield.

49. Hawthorn - Sam Swadling

West Perth/Western Australia

MID, 189cm

A ball magnet with size and agility, Swadling continually racked up huge numbers in the WAFL Colts and looms as a national draft prospect. He needs to rework his kicking action to gain more penetration but has AFL traits.

In the mix: The Hawks likely take three picks and will look at the midfield to add depth. Sam Allen, Koby Coulson and Blake Oudshoorn-Bennier are all chances here.

50. BID: Gold Coast - Koby Coulson

Suns Academy/Allies

MID, 180cm

If a bid for Coulson doesn't come the Suns may add him to their main list anyway. He blends power and physicality with his ball-winning to emerge as one of the best contested players in the draft pool.

51. St Kilda - Max Kondogiannis

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

DEF, 190cm

Kondogiannis has been an elite interceptor throughout his junior career. He reads cues and rolls off his man well, but may lack the size and athleticism to do so at the next level.

In the mix: The Saints will take a few picks late after doing all their work in the free agency and trade periods. Jevan Phillipou is of interest if he slides and they can work their way up the order.

52. Melbourne - Hunter Holmes

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 186cm

Holmes offers a similarly game-breaking athletic package to older brother Max. Similarly, they both lacked midfield exposure in their draft year but Hunter locked down a wing for Oakleigh all season where he showed flashes of his attributes.

In the mix: Under Steven King the Dees will be keen to emulate the fast ball movement and forward conduits of the Cats. They've had a look at Louis Kellaway which would be a blow to the Tigers and the power of Oskar Ainsworth appeals.

53. St Kilda - Ryan Byrnes

St Kilda

MID/DEF, 181cm

Byrnes was delisted by the Saints but they are committed to relisting him through the national draft.

The Saints have committed to redrafting Ryan Byrnes. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

54. Sydney - Avery Thomas

Tasmania Devils/Allies

DEF, 184cm

Thomas is a resolute, lockdown defender with good closing speed. He offers limited upside offensively but has the attributes to play on small and medium forwards after he develops physically.