In boxing, rematches usually reflect much of the first battle, with maybe a few added twists and turns. Dmitry Bivol, just four months removed from his controversial loss to Artur Beterbiev back in October for the undisputed light heavyweight title, will be looking for redemption when they meet again Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (DAZN PPV, 11 a.m. ET). Beterbiev got the nod by majority decision in the first fight, even though Bivol had the numbers to prove he did enough to win. And chances are we will get another close fight.

Although the judges declared Beterbiev the winner the first time, many fans and analysts believe Bivol's performance warranted a different outcome, and that storyline sets the stage for heightened anticipation.

One thing is clear: Bivol needs to be more vigilant in his approach the second time. And maybe better prepared. He lost the last three rounds on all three judges' scorecards, and that cost him the fight.

Let's look at what both Beterbiev and Bivol can and should do better in the rematch.