Robeisy Ramirez now has a championship belt to add to his long list of accomplishments.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist joined the ranks of boxing's titlists with a convincing victory over Isaac Dogboe on Saturday night. Ramirez defeated Dogboe via unanimous decision -- 117-110, 118-109, 119-108 -- to win the WBO featherweight championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Punch Stats Punches Ramirez Dogboe Total landed 160 113 Total thrown 495 619 Percent 32% 18% Jabs landed 39 12 Jabs thrown 227 234 Percent 17% 5% Power landed 121 101 Power thrown 268 385 Percent 45% 26% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) appeared to take control in the middle rounds. He used his significant height and reach advantage to land punches from the outside and keep Dogboe at bay.

The 12th round saw Ramirez stamp his status as a champion. After Dogobe spent the previous rounds trying to find a way to close the gap, Ramirez was ruled to score a knockdown after landing a cuffing uppercut while Dogboe (24-3, 15 KOs) was off-balance.

Ramirez, the decorated Cuban amateur, won the belt that was vacated by Emmanuel Navarette when he moved up to junior lightweight.