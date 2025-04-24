What has caused the heated rivalry between Chris Eubank Jr. & Conor Benn's ahead of their historic clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26th. (1:06)

Chris Eubank Jr. has been gifted a custom made jacket featuring real blood from former opponent Liam Smith.

It comes two days out from Eubank Jr's highly anticipated clash with Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

However, it is the blood of Smith -- who Eubank Jr. has fought twice with one win apiece -- which can be seen on the jacket.

The jacket is made up of the canvas used in Eubank Jr's second fight against Smith, which he won via knockout having lost their first encounter via stoppage.

"This is real blood? That's sick. I'm a big jacket guy -- and that is a sexy jacket," Eubank Jr. said.

The words "It's in your blood" appear on the back, with the date of their rematch and a Union Jack flag also featured.

The statement piece was presented to him by sportswear brand 1909 and Boxing News, according to the Daily Mail.