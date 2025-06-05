How to watch Top Rank Boxing: Turchi vs. Volkovs on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

Cruiserweights Fabio Turchi and Milans Volkovs headline a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN event Sunday at Piazza Santa Croce in Florence, Italy.

Turchi (24-3, 16 KOs), a Florence native, will make his 2025 debut in the bout, entering the ring for the first time since defeating Viktar Chvarkou in December.

Volkovs (11-3-2, 6 KOs) will also see his first action of the year. The 25-year-old Latvia native bested Tommy Fletcher in October.

Turchi and Volkovs will duel for a scheduled 10 rounds, with the winner taking home the vacant WBO Global title.

Also on the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Turchi vs. Volkovs fight card:

Super middleweights Othmane Dioual (9-2-1, 2 KOs) and Leonardo Balli (10-1-2, 3 KOs) meet in a 10-round clash for the vacant WBC international silver title.

Featherweights Francesco Grandelli (18-4-2, 4 KOs) and Simone Rao (11-0, 1 KO) square off in a nontitle bout slated for 10 rounds.

Vincenzo La Femina (14-2, 8 KOs) faces Rodrigo Matias Areco (5-14-2) in a six-round test between featherweights.

Martina Righi (6-3-1, 3 KOs) takes on Marina Sakharov (6-20-2, 3 KOs) in a women's featherweight bout set for six rounds.

Junior welterweight Hugo Micallef (10-0, 2 KOs) lines up against Marko Dmitrovic (14-15-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Welterweight Raffaele Montella (8-4-0) takes on an opponent to be announced in a fight scheduled for six rounds.

