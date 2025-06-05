Open Extended Reactions

WBC and WBO women's bantamweight champion Dina Thorslund has withdrawn from her title unification fight with IBF champion Shurretta Metcalf on July 11 to welcome her second child.

Most Valuable Promotions' newest signee, current WBA bantamweight world champion Cherneka "Sugar Neekz" Johnson, will now challenge Metcalf for her title as well as the now vacant WBO and WBC titles on the undercard of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3. The winner will be the undisputed women's bantamweight champion.

Thorslund, ESPN's No. 10 pound-for-pound women's boxer, voluntarily relinquished her WBO title and was approved by the WBC to be designated as Champion in Recess. Upon her return, she will have the opportunity to be the mandatory challenger for the champion.

"Life can be such a roller coaster, especially a female athlete in boxing. I was really looking forward to this fight -- the biggest moment of my career," said Thorslund (23-0, 9 KOs) in a statement to ESPN. "Recently, I found out I was pregnant, a curve I hadn't expected, but a joyous one. Even though the decision was easy, the athlete in me is sad, as I so wanted to stand in that ring and make history on Friday, July 11. But I'll be back!"

Most Valuable Promotions' Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian wished Thorslund well and left the door open for her return following the birth of her second child.

"We are thrilled for Dina on the new addition to her family and send her our heartfelt congratulations," said Bidarian and Paul. "She's a champion inside and outside the ring, and we fully support her decision to step away at this time. At MVP, our athletes are family, and there will always be a place for Dina on our roster whenever she's ready to return."

In Thorslund's place will be Johnson (17-2, 7 KOs), a two-weight champion fighting out of Gold Coast, Australia. "Sugar Neekz" last fought in March and stopped Nina Hughes in the seventh round of their return bout to retain the WBA title. Johnson has inked a multi-fight deal with Most Valuable Promotions ahead of her attempt to become undisputed champion.

"It's a dream come true to fight at Madison Square Garden!" said Johnson in a statement. "This feels like a true 'pinch me' moment, being part of an all-women's card headlined by the incredible Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor. Not only will I be defending my title, but I'll also become the undisputed champion! I'm truly looking forward to this next chapter-being part of Most Valuable Promotions, who are paving the way and shaping the future of women's boxing."

With the addition of Johnson, the Taylor-Serrano 3 fight card now features nine world champions competing for 21 belts, the most ever contested on a single fight card.