Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Where do Taylor and Serrano land after all-women card?

Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano for a third time to close a trilogy between two of the best women's fighters in history.

Taylor outpointed Serrano to a majority decision on Friday at New York's Madison Square Garden on a card that featured five women's title fights with 17 titles on the line. With the victory, Taylor holds on to her No. 2 spot in these rankings, just two points behind Claressa Shields, who will put her undisputed heavyweight championship on the line against Lani Daniels on July 26.

Serrano keeps third place by one point over Chantelle Cameron, who defeated Jessica Camara on the July 11 undercard. Cameron, the only boxer to defeat Taylor, defended her WBC interim junior welterweight belt, setting up a potential trilogy fight with Taylor.

Alycia Baumgardner retained her undisputed junior lightweight championship in a hard-fought battle with Jennifer Miranda and moves up one spot to No. 7.

Ellie Scotney, who defeated Yamileth Mercado to unify three junior featherweight titles, makes her rankings debut at No. 10.

Here's the current top 10.

Note: Results are current through July 17.

1. CLARESSA SHIELDS Previous ranking: 1

RECORD: 16-0, 3 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Danielle Perkins, Feb. 2

NEXT FIGHT: July 26 vs. Lani Daniels

2. KATIE TAYLOR Previous ranking: 2

RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed junior welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

3. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: 3

RECORD: 47-4-1, 31 KOs

DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion

LAST FIGHT: L (MD10) Katie Taylor, July 11

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

4. CHANTELLE CAMERON Previous ranking: 4

RECORD: 21-1, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight interim champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica Camara, July 11

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

5. GABRIELA FUNDORA Previous ranking: 5

RECORD: 16-0, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO7) Marilyn Badillo, April 19

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

6. MIKAELA MAYER Previous ranking: 6

RECORD: 21-2, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Sandy Ryan, March 29

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

7. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER Previous ranking: 8

RECORD: 16-1, 7 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed junior lightweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jennifer Miranda, July 11

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

8. LAUREN PRICE Previous ranking: 7

RECORD: 9-0, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Natasha Jonas, March 7

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

9. YOKASTA VALLE Previous ranking: 9

RECORD: 33-3, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Strawweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Marlen Esparza, March 29

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. ELLIE SCOTNEY Previous ranking: NR

RECORD: 11-0, 0 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed junior featherweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Yamileth Mercado, July 11

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

Others receiving votes: Shadasia Green (6), Jessica Nery Plata (3), Dina Thorslund (2), Hyun Choi (2), Cherneka Jonson (2).

How our experts voted

Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

Nick Parkinson: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Fundora, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Johnson

Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Cameron, 7. Price, 8. Baumgardner, 9. Scotney, 10. Johnson

Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Price, 6. Fundora, 7. Mayer, 8. Baumgardner, 9. Thorslund, 10. Valle

Claudia Trejos: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Fundora, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Scotney, 9. Green, 10. Valle

Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Fundora, 5. Serrano, 6. Price, 7. Mayer, 8. Baumgardner, 9. Valle, 10. Scotney

Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Mayer, 6. Fundora, 7. Valle, 8. Nery Plata, 9. Choi, 10. Baumgardner

Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Valle, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

ESPN experts' poll

First place: Shields (5), Taylor (3)

Second place: Taylor (5), Shields (3)

Third place: Serrano (4), Cameron (4)

Fourth place: Serrano (3), Cameron (3), Fundora (2)

Fifth place: Fundora (4), Mayer (2), Serrano (1), Price (1)

Sixth place: Mayer (3), Fundora (2), Cameron (1), Baumgardner (1), Price (1)

Seventh place: Mayer (3), Baumgardner (3), Price (1), Valle (1)

Eighth place: Baumgardner (3), Price (2), Valle (1), Scotney (1), Nery Plata (1)

Ninth place: Green (3), Scotney (2), (Valle (1), Thorslund (1), Choi (1)

10th place: Scotney (3), Valle (2), Johnson (2), Baumgardner (1)