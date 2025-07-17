Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Where do Taylor and Serrano land after all-women card?

Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano for a third time to close a trilogy between two of the best women's fighters in history.
Taylor outpointed Serrano to a majority decision on Friday at New York's Madison Square Garden on a card that featured five women's title fights with 17 titles on the line. With the victory, Taylor holds on to her No. 2 spot in these rankings, just two points behind Claressa Shields, who will put her undisputed heavyweight championship on the line against Lani Daniels on July 26.
Serrano keeps third place by one point over Chantelle Cameron, who defeated Jessica Camara on the July 11 undercard. Cameron, the only boxer to defeat Taylor, defended her WBC interim junior welterweight belt, setting up a potential trilogy fight with Taylor.
Alycia Baumgardner retained her undisputed junior lightweight championship in a hard-fought battle with Jennifer Miranda and moves up one spot to No. 7.
Ellie Scotney, who defeated Yamileth Mercado to unify three junior featherweight titles, makes her rankings debut at No. 10.
Here's the current top 10.
Note: Results are current through July 17.
1. CLARESSA SHIELDS Previous ranking: 1
RECORD: 16-0, 3 KOs
DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Danielle Perkins, Feb. 2
NEXT FIGHT: July 26 vs. Lani Daniels
2. KATIE TAYLOR Previous ranking: 2
RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs
DIVISION: Undisputed junior welterweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
3. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: 3
RECORD: 47-4-1, 31 KOs
DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion
LAST FIGHT: L (MD10) Katie Taylor, July 11
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
4. CHANTELLE CAMERON Previous ranking: 4
RECORD: 21-1, 8 KOs
DIVISION: Junior welterweight interim champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica Camara, July 11
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
5. GABRIELA FUNDORA Previous ranking: 5
RECORD: 16-0, 8 KOs
DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (TKO7) Marilyn Badillo, April 19
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
6. MIKAELA MAYER Previous ranking: 6
RECORD: 21-2, 5 KOs
DIVISION: Welterweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Sandy Ryan, March 29
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
7. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER Previous ranking: 8
RECORD: 16-1, 7 KOs
DIVISION: Undisputed junior lightweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jennifer Miranda, July 11
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
8. LAUREN PRICE Previous ranking: 7
RECORD: 9-0, 2 KOs
DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Natasha Jonas, March 7
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
9. YOKASTA VALLE Previous ranking: 9
RECORD: 33-3, 10 KOs
DIVISION: Strawweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Marlen Esparza, March 29
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
10. ELLIE SCOTNEY Previous ranking: NR
RECORD: 11-0, 0 KOs
DIVISION: Undisputed junior featherweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Yamileth Mercado, July 11
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
The formula
The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.
Others receiving votes: Shadasia Green (6), Jessica Nery Plata (3), Dina Thorslund (2), Hyun Choi (2), Cherneka Jonson (2).
How our experts voted
Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Green, 10. Scotney
Nick Parkinson: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Fundora, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Johnson
Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Cameron, 7. Price, 8. Baumgardner, 9. Scotney, 10. Johnson
Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Price, 6. Fundora, 7. Mayer, 8. Baumgardner, 9. Thorslund, 10. Valle
Claudia Trejos: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Fundora, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Scotney, 9. Green, 10. Valle
Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Fundora, 5. Serrano, 6. Price, 7. Mayer, 8. Baumgardner, 9. Valle, 10. Scotney
Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Mayer, 6. Fundora, 7. Valle, 8. Nery Plata, 9. Choi, 10. Baumgardner
Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Valle, 9. Green, 10. Scotney
ESPN experts' poll
First place: Shields (5), Taylor (3)
Second place: Taylor (5), Shields (3)
Third place: Serrano (4), Cameron (4)
Fourth place: Serrano (3), Cameron (3), Fundora (2)
Fifth place: Fundora (4), Mayer (2), Serrano (1), Price (1)
Sixth place: Mayer (3), Fundora (2), Cameron (1), Baumgardner (1), Price (1)
Seventh place: Mayer (3), Baumgardner (3), Price (1), Valle (1)
Eighth place: Baumgardner (3), Price (2), Valle (1), Scotney (1), Nery Plata (1)
Ninth place: Green (3), Scotney (2), (Valle (1), Thorslund (1), Choi (1)
10th place: Scotney (3), Valle (2), Johnson (2), Baumgardner (1)