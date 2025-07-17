        <
          Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Where do Taylor and Serrano land after all-women card?

          Jul 17, 2025, 11:58 AM

          Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano for a third time to close a trilogy between two of the best women's fighters in history.

          Taylor outpointed Serrano to a majority decision on Friday at New York's Madison Square Garden on a card that featured five women's title fights with 17 titles on the line. With the victory, Taylor holds on to her No. 2 spot in these rankings, just two points behind Claressa Shields, who will put her undisputed heavyweight championship on the line against Lani Daniels on July 26.

          Serrano keeps third place by one point over Chantelle Cameron, who defeated Jessica Camara on the July 11 undercard. Cameron, the only boxer to defeat Taylor, defended her WBC interim junior welterweight belt, setting up a potential trilogy fight with Taylor.

          Alycia Baumgardner retained her undisputed junior lightweight championship in a hard-fought battle with Jennifer Miranda and moves up one spot to No. 7.

          Ellie Scotney, who defeated Yamileth Mercado to unify three junior featherweight titles, makes her rankings debut at No. 10.

          Here's the current top 10.

          Note: Results are current through July 17.

          1. CLARESSA SHIELDS     Previous ranking: 1

          RECORD: 16-0, 3 KOs
          DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Danielle Perkins, Feb. 2
          NEXT FIGHT: July 26 vs. Lani Daniels

          2. KATIE TAYLOR     Previous ranking: 2

          RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs
          DIVISION: Undisputed junior welterweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          3. AMANDA SERRANO     Previous ranking: 3

          RECORD: 47-4-1, 31 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: L (MD10) Katie Taylor, July 11
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          4. CHANTELLE CAMERON     Previous ranking: 4

          RECORD: 21-1, 8 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior welterweight interim champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica Camara, July 11
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          5. GABRIELA FUNDORA     Previous ranking: 5

          RECORD: 16-0, 8 KOs
          DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO7) Marilyn Badillo, April 19
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          6. MIKAELA MAYER     Previous ranking: 6

          RECORD: 21-2, 5 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Sandy Ryan, March 29
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          7. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER     Previous ranking: 8

          RECORD: 16-1, 7 KOs
          DIVISION: Undisputed junior lightweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jennifer Miranda, July 11
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          8. LAUREN PRICE     Previous ranking: 7

          RECORD: 9-0, 2 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Natasha Jonas, March 7
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          9. YOKASTA VALLE     Previous ranking: 9

          RECORD: 33-3, 10 KOs
          DIVISION: Strawweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Marlen Esparza, March 29
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          10. ELLIE SCOTNEY     Previous ranking: NR

          RECORD: 11-0, 0 KOs
          DIVISION: Undisputed junior featherweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Yamileth Mercado, July 11
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          The formula

          The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

          Others receiving votes: Shadasia Green (6), Jessica Nery Plata (3), Dina Thorslund (2), Hyun Choi (2), Cherneka Jonson (2).

          How our experts voted

          Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

          Nick Parkinson: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Fundora, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Johnson

          Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Cameron, 7. Price, 8. Baumgardner, 9. Scotney, 10. Johnson

          Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Price, 6. Fundora, 7. Mayer, 8. Baumgardner, 9. Thorslund, 10. Valle

          Claudia Trejos: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Fundora, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Scotney, 9. Green, 10. Valle

          Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Fundora, 5. Serrano, 6. Price, 7. Mayer, 8. Baumgardner, 9. Valle, 10. Scotney

          Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Mayer, 6. Fundora, 7. Valle, 8. Nery Plata, 9. Choi, 10. Baumgardner

          Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Valle, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

          ESPN experts' poll

          First place: Shields (5), Taylor (3)

          Second place: Taylor (5), Shields (3)

          Third place: Serrano (4), Cameron (4)

          Fourth place: Serrano (3), Cameron (3), Fundora (2)

          Fifth place: Fundora (4), Mayer (2), Serrano (1), Price (1)

          Sixth place: Mayer (3), Fundora (2), Cameron (1), Baumgardner (1), Price (1)

          Seventh place: Mayer (3), Baumgardner (3), Price (1), Valle (1)

          Eighth place: Baumgardner (3), Price (2), Valle (1), Scotney (1), Nery Plata (1)

          Ninth place: Green (3), Scotney (2), (Valle (1), Thorslund (1), Choi (1)

          10th place: Scotney (3), Valle (2), Johnson (2), Baumgardner (1)