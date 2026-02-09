Ex-British world champion to make bare knuckle debut

Open Extended Reactions

Former featherweight world champion Lee Selby is set to try is hand at bare knuckle boxing after signing with the BKB promotion.

The Welshman has signed a multi-fight, multi-year deal with BKB.

Selby, 38, retired from boxing in 2022 following a defeat to Gustavo Lemos, having also lost a split decision to George Kambosos Jr. in 2020.

Lee Selby is a former world, British, Commonwealth and European boxing champion. James Chance/Getty Images

He won the IBF featherweight title in 2015, beating Evgeny Gradovich with a technical decision in London. He defended his belt four times before losing to Josh Warrington in a huge fight at Elland Road in 2018.

Now, after four years away, Selby is ready for his next venture.

"I've achieved everything in gloved boxing -- from regional titles to defending my world title five times," Selby said in a statement.

"Now, bare knuckle is calling. It's the original, no-filter version of boxing, and I'm excited to bring my speed, skill, and experience to BKB. I'm here to win another world title and show why I'm still one of the best."

Selby's first opponent and a fate for his first fight will be announced in the near future, BKB said in a statement.

"The Welsh boxing standout, known as "Lightning," will bring his elite technical skills, championship experience, and fan-favorite style to the bare knuckle trigon, making his highly anticipated debut in the coming months as he targets BKB world championship glory," BKB said.

"This landmark signing showcases the growing appeal and momentum of BKB, which continues to attract decorated gloved boxers and deliver high-stakes, action-packed events."