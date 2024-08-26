Open Extended Reactions

Days after toppling No. 10 Florida State in Dublin, Brent Key and Georgia Tech landed another win another Monday with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett.

Garrett, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive tackle from Bogart, Georgia, is the 135th-ranked prospect in the 2025 ESPN 300 and the No. 7 defensive tackle in the cycle.

He had previously committed to Georgia before pulling his pledge and reopening his recruitment Aug. 11. He now trails only four-star offensive tackle Josh Petty (No. 27 in the ESPN 300) as the second-ranked member of a potentially historic recruiting class brewing at Georgia Tech in 2025.

"I'm home," Garrett wrote in a post on X.

Hype around Key and the Yellow Jackets for the 2024 season had been bubbling even before their 24-21 upset victory over the Seminoles on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets are building momentum on the recruiting trail, too, particularly in the state of Georgia.

Georgia Tech holds pledges from five in-state ESPN 300 prospects in the current cycle -- the program's most ever in a single recruiting class.

Petty, the tackle from Roswell, Georgia, became the program's highest-rated commit of the ESPN rankings era when he chose Georgia Tech earlier this month. Other in-state pledges include cornerback Dalen Penson (No. 171) and offensive linemen Damola Ajidahun (No. 180) and Justin Hasenhuetl (No. 220).

Garrett's commitment gives Georgia Tech another elite addition as Key pieces together what could become the top signing class in program history. As of Aug. 22, the Yellow Jackets' current class ranked No. 23 in ESPN's latest team rankings for the 2025 cycle.

Garrett is a two-sport star at Georgia's Prince Avenue Christian, competing in track and field throwing events in addition to football. As a junior last fall, he tallied 86 total tackles with five sacks and an interception. Garrett has registered 10 tackles and a sack in two games this season.

He initially committed to Georgia on June 9, two days after an official visit with the Bulldogs. However, he visited Georgia Tech alongside several high school teammates days later, and the Yellow Jackets were considered immediate front-runners following Garrett's decommitment from Georgia. He also took an official visit to Clemson and unofficial trips to Tennessee and Alabama in the spring.

Georgia Tech (1-0) returns home to host Georgia State at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.