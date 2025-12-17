Darts player brings wasp spray to combat Ally Pally pest

Open Extended Reactions

Wasps have caused chaos at the World Darts Championship. Getty

A darts player had a novel approach to tackling the wasp problem at the World Championship on Tuesday night.

Jurjen van der Velde arrived on stage at Alexandra Palace equipped with bug spray, which he showered the oche area in to protect himself.

But the wasps that have caused a buzz at the World Darts Championship were not to be deterred, and Van der Velde still needed to swat one away despite his use of bug spray.

Ultimately, Van der Velde should have worried more about his opponent Danny Noppert because he lost 3-1 in their first-round encounter at darts' top tournament.

Van der Velde, emotional at his debut at the top event in his sport, wiped tears from his eyes. "Unconfirmed whether Jurjen Van der Velde is emotional or has sprayed bug spray in his eyes," the PDC cheekily posted to social media.

Wasps have irritated players throughout this year's World Darts Championship, most notably forcing a victorious Luke Littler to duck and dive away while trying to conduct a post-match on-stage interview.

Even earlier than Van der Velde's attempted use of bug spray on Tuesday, Teemu Harju needed to flick away a wasp while at the oche.

One wasp (it is unconfirmed if the same insect is irritating every darts player or if a group are at large) was struck by a dart in mid-air, thrown by Nitin Kumar.

Ted Evetts also amusingly flicked a wasp off his shirt collar and waved goodbye as it fell.

Wasps are not a new phenomenon at the World Darts Championship.

Ally Pally is surrounded by woodland and provides the insects the perfect, warm place to hide. Although wasps are less common in winter, the powerful lighting inside Ally Pally draws them out - and encourages them on-stage.

The saga most significantly began in 2012 when world champion Adrian Lewis was losing 2-0, then got stung by a wasp.

Lewis somehow rallied to overcome Nigel Heydon and the additional pests trying to thwart him.

Snooker players at The Masters, held at Ally Pally in January, have also been forced to pause their frames while wasps are swatted away.