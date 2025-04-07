Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria forward Devine Eke, who has played for multiple G League sides, has joined Senegal's ASC Ville de Dakar (ASCVD), the hosts of the Basketball Africa League Sahara Conference announced on Sunday night.

Eke, who is the cousin of the WNBA's Ogwumike sisters, averaged 16.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers as they finished third at last year's BAL.

"Yes, it's 100% official that I have signed," Eke, most recently with the San Diego Clippers, confirmed to ESPN.

"For me, playing in the BAL was an amazing opportunity for my first year. I experienced so much and grew in such little time that I knew I wanted to play again, so when the opportunity with ASC Ville de Dakar fell in my lap, I was excited to join and continue to grow basketball in the continent of Africa.

"Rivers hoopers will always have a special place in my heart and they all know that over there."

Since his impressive debut BAL season, Eke has been on the move plenty. He joined the Milwaukee Bucks for NBA Summer League before being picked by the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League Draft.

Eke then had stints on the rosters of fellow G League sides Delaware Blue Coats, Mexico City Capitanes and the Clippers.

Nigeria forward Devine Eke has bounced around the G League since his Summer League stint with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, but has landed at the BAL with Senegal's Ville de Dakar for the 2025 season.

"With playing in the G League this season, I learned patience is a virtue on and off the court and - no matter what the situation is - to play your hardest," Eke said.

He will link up with former Rivers Hoopers teammate Will Perry, while participating in a league where his cousin, Chiney Ogwumike, is now an official ambassador.

Even before Chiney held an official role with the BAL, Eke had previously credited her and her sister, Nneka Ogwumike, for encouraging him to play in the league in his first season.

"Those are my sisters, man. I wouldn't even pronounce them as my cousins honestly, but technically they're my cousins. We have a really good relationship. They mentor me; they give me really good advice," Eke said.

"Those are my mother's brother's daughters. It was a good conversation. They've played at the highest level, so they know what's best. It was a good conversation with them in terms of playing in this league."

The Kalahari Conference in Rabat, Morocco (April 5-13) is already underway, with the Sahara Conference to be followed by the Nile Conference in Kigali (May 17-25).

The postseason - featuring the best two out of four teams in each conference and the two best third-placed teams across the three - will take place in Pretoria from June 6-14.

