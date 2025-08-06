Shaka Hislop breaks down why some young players can find it difficult to adapt to a new league in a new country. (1:30)

Orbit College won promotion to the Betway Premiership through the PSL Promotion/Relegation playoffs at the end of last season, but their fairytale journey has been overshadowed by legal drama outside of their control.

Amid the controversy surrounding Marumo Gallants' Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary case that could have altered the Premiership season, focus has been shifted from newcomers Orbit College's rise to the top flight.

Here's a rundown:

Durban City had achieved automatic promotion by winning the second-tier Motsepe Foundation Championship, with second-placed Orbit College and third-placed Casric Stars going through to the promotion/relegation playoffs, along with the 15th-placed team in the Premiership.

Usually, the team that finishes 16th in the Premiership is automatically relegated to the Championship. On this occasion, 16th-placed Royal AM - who failed to complete the season due to financial issues amid owner Shauwn Mkhize's ongoing legal problems - were not even sent down to the second-tier, but had their license revoked by the PSL, which governs the top two tiers of South African football.

The team that finished bottom out of the 15 who completed the season in Royal AM's absence was Cape Town City, but given that 16 teams had started the season, City were effectively ruled to have finished second from bottom, and thus sent to the playoffs rather than automatically relegated.

Orbit College, Cape Town City and Casric Stars played each other home and away, with Orbit emerging top of the standings with eight points from four games. City and Casric Stars finished with three apiece.

However, there was to be more controversy. In a last-ditch attempt to retain their Premiership status, Cape Town City sought to have their Premiership status reinstated through an investigation into Marumo Gallants' fielding of an ineligible player.

This could have had consequences for both Marumo Gallants and Orbit College, as it was not clear what would happen if it was ruled that it was, in fact, Marumo Gallants, rather than City, who had been supposed to contest the promotion/relegation playoffs.

A SAFA ruling compelled the PSL to investigate, with the Premiership kick-off in the second weekend of August looming.

Ultimately, the PSL docked Marumo Gallants no points but fined them R200,000 for fielding Monde Mphambaniso without the proper clearance certificate - half due immediately and half suspended for 24 months pending further infringements.

Mphambaniso was found not guilty and did not face personal sanction. Although the door is technically open for City to appeal and they have seemingly indicated a desire to do so, it is official for the time being at least that Orbit College are a Premiership club.

Orbit College had a rapid rise to the South African Premiership, but their PSL path has been overshadowed by off-field legalities between Cape Town City FC and Marumo Gallants. PSL/Instagram

But who are Orbit College?

Established in 2009, Orbit College FC carries the name of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college with campuses in South Africa's North West Province - also the home base of the football club.

The club earned promotion to the second tier - and effectively the professional ranks - in 2023. After two seasons in the Championship, they have stunningly earned promotion to the top-flight.

The club receives funding from the Rustenberg Municipality and North West Provincial Government, as per City Press.

How did Orbit College sign Monnapule Saleng?

Perhaps even more astonishing than Orbit College's rise to the top-flight is the fact that they have secured the services of the sought-after Monnapule Saleng on loan from Orlando Pirates.

Saleng did not feature throughout the second half of last season amid reports of a contract dispute with the Buccaneers.

Originally from the North West himself, Saleng played for Orbit College in the third tier before joining the now-defunct Free State Stars in 2019.

At the time, Free State Stars had just been relegated to the Championship. However, it did not take long before Saleng caught the eyes of important suitors. In 2021, the versatile winger joined Orlando Pirates.

After spending his first season on loan at fellow Soweto club Swallows FC, Saleng became an important player for Pirates in the 2022-23 season - José Riveiro's first in charge. He helped take them back into the CAF Champions League as they finished second to Sundowns in the Premiership three times in a row.

More memorably still, Saleng won three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cups with the Buccaneers. He was also involved in the early stages of their run to the Champions League semi-finals.

He technically remains on the books of the Buccaneers, but now has the opportunity to dazzle for his home province's club while still in his prime at 27 years old.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Monnapule Saleng will be with Orbit College on loan for their first PSL season. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Who is Orbit College head coach, Pogiso Makhoye?

Astonishingly, Pogiso Makhoye led Orbit College to promotion to the Premiership while working as an IT Technician at the TVET college.

According to SowetanLIVE, he plans to continue his 9-to-5 job while also coaching in the top flight.

"In 2012, I became a manager, but when I was appointed as a technician, I started coaching a campus team at the college. But football has been there for me, I've been a big fan of football. I come from a football family. My father was a player and a coach, so maybe I will follow in his footsteps," he was quoted as saying.

On his plans to balance two jobs, he reportedly said: "I have a knowledgeable technical team. I don't need to be there. They are there and we are not changing, we will remain the same, we will just beef up the technical team, making sure that they get support.

"I'm just a leader, but there is no 'I' in the team. We work together, that's why I'm saying I have a capable technical team that, even if I'm not there, they will make sure that the team performs."

Meanwhile, TVET College principal Dika Mokoena is the club's chairman - also juggling two jobs.

It may be an unconventional approach to navigating life in the PSL, but when it comes to the story of Orbit College, the unexpected is always to be expected.