After suffering a shock 1-0 preliminary round first leg defeat in Angola, Kaizer Chiefs will look to salvage their CAF Confederation Cup campaign at FNB Stadium against Kabuscorp on Saturday.

Julio's header around the hour-mark secured the victory for Kabuscorp in last Saturday's first leg. After a bright start to the season, Kaizer Chiefs have been thrown into turmoil once again by the contract termination negotiations surrounding the controversial impending exit of Nasreddine Nabi. Assistant coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze have been in charge in the interim.

Before their loss to Kabuscorp, they had suffered their first defeat of the league season, going down 3-1 to surprise leaders Sekhukhune United. After returning from Angola, Chiefs played to an uninspiring 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants.

Chiefs' failure to secure an away goal in the first leg could prove costly. Away goals are the first tie-breaker in two-legged CAF Confederation Cup ties, so if Kabuscorp score at FNB Stadium, then Chiefs will have to score three times to remain in the tournament.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, September 27 at 3:00 PM CAT (1:00 PM GMT)

Venue: FNB Stadium

How to watch: The match is available on SABC 2.

Team news:

Khanyisa Mayo scored his first goal for Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday in the 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants. However, he is ineligible for the tie against Kabuscorp due to having been signed on loan from CR Belouizdad after the registration deadline for the first preliminary round.

Mayo's 39th minute opener was cancelled out by a 75th minute equaliser by Jaisen Clifford. Chiefs rotated their team heavily, with Mayo, Bradley Cross, Reeve Frosler, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Gaston Sirino, and Ashley Du Preez coming in for Aden McCarthy, Thabo Cele, Mduduzi Shabalala, Pule Mmodi, Glody Makabi Lilepo, and Flávio da Silva.

The second leg is likely to see more rotation. Despite bolstering their squad in the transfer window, Chiefs do not have quite as local rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, so their reserves are likely to be tested by returning to CAF competitions - particularly if they survive the Kabuscorp test.

Happy Mashiane and Samkelo Zwane have joined Siwelele on loan, further trimming the Chiefs squad.

Expected lineups

Kabuscorp

GK Anselmo

LB Zamorano | CB Ady Boyo | CB Bayala | RB Ngoyi

CM Sandro | CM Abidal | CM Jorge

LW Henock | ST Julio | RW Beny

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Peterson

LB Paseka Mako | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Zitha Kwinika

CM Sibongiseni Mthethwa | CM Thabo Cele

LW Pule Mmodi | AM Gastón Sirino | RW Makabi Lilepo

ST Flávio da Silva

Stats

Kaizer Chiefs were eliminated in the play-off round before the group stages in their previous CAF Confederation Cup campaigns, losing to ASEC Mimosas in 2014 and Zesco United in 2018-19.

They have a troubled history in the tournament, having withdrawn in 2005, leading to a ban from CAF competitions in 2009. However, they won the preceding African Cup Winners' Cup in 2001 - their only African trophy to date.

Flávio da Silva has scored twice for Kaizer Chiefs across three appearances in all competitions since joining the club in the off-season from Persebaya Surabaya.