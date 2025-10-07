Emily Keogh explains why it would be a surprise to see Arsenal defend their title in the 25/26 Women's Champions League. (1:34)

The UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) will be on ESPN's channels in Africa, and on Disney+ in South Africa, for the next five seasons, which is plenty of time to get to know the African players starring in Europe.

Malawi's Tabitha Chawinga has suffered semi-final heartbreak in successive UWCL seasons with first Paris Saint-Germain and then her current club, Lyon. She will be one of the key players in Lyon's attempts to return to Europe's summit.

Fellow French side PSG will be among their toughest opponents, with Nigeria stars Rasheedat Ajibade and Jennifer Echegini central to their hopes of success. Rinsola Babajide (AS Roma) and Christy Ucheibe (Benfica) are likely to be similarly influential.

African Stars

Tabitha Chawinga, Rasheedat Ajibade, Jennifer Echegini, Christy Ucheibe, Rinsola Babajide

Chawinga - whose younger sister Temwa Chawinga has been smashing records in the NWSL with the Kansas City Current - will be one of the biggest stars on show in the UWCL. Last season, she won the French Première Ligue title, but Lyon lost to eventual champions Arsenal in the UWCL semi-finals.

One of the most clinical scorers on the planet with close to a goal per game throughout her career, Chawinga's creative brilliance will be just as important for Lyon as her finishing.

Lyon have the African player with the most UWCL history behind her this season, but French rivals Paris Saint-Germain have the most African firepower.

They secured a major signing in Nigeria's Women's Africa Cup of Nations-winning captain Rasheedat Ajibade, a versatile winger. Attacking midfielder Jennifer Echegini is another Super Falcon on their books and a rising star in her own right.

Their Nigeria teammate, Christy Ucheibe, is a more defensive midfielder - but a crucial player in transitions. She will be important in the middle of the park for Benfica.

Forward Rinsola Babajide joined them in the WAFCON squad after switching international allegiance to the Super Falcons from England. Having joined Roma from UDG Tenerife in July, she is another player capable of making a difference on the big stage.

Malawi's Tabitha Chawinga, sister of NWSL star Temwa Chawinga, will feature for Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Pier Marco Tacca- UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Global stars

Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Aitana Bonmatí, Naomi Girma, Olivia Smith, Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, Mariona Caldentey

Apart from the African stars on display, the UWCL will also see many of the best players from Europe and North America in action.

Aitana Bonmatí is fresh off a record third straight Ballon d'Or success. Prior to her run of awards, the previous two Ballon d'Or titles were won by Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas. Both star midfielders still play for the Blaugranes and will be looking to win back the UWCL title they lost in last season's final to Arsenal.

Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and new star forward Olivia Smith are among the players to watch for the reigning champions, as well as former Barcelona midfielder Mariona Caldentey.

Arsenal have twice been women's champions of Europe - the only English club to achieve the feat - but domestically, they have been outshone in recent years by Chelsea.

The Blues head into this tournament with a star-studded squad featuring USWNT defender Naomi Girma and England forward Lauren James. The Lionesses star and sister of men's club captain Reece James is currently out with injury, but there are few players as technically skilled in world football.

Keep an eye, too, on striker Sam Kerr. There have been few more consistent scorers in recent years than the Australia star and she still has the quality to play at the top level.

Who could spring a surprise in the Women's Champions League? Lianne Sanderson, Fara Williams, Alex Scott and Vicki Sparks predict the teams that could surprise us in the Women's Champions League.

Other African players on the rise

Agueicha Diarra, Merveille Kanjinga, Teninsoun Sissoko, Shukurat Oladipo

Forwards Agueicha Diarra (Mali) and Merveille Kanjinga (DR Congo) are on the books of Paris Saint-Germain, albeit unlikely to be as influential as Super Falcons duo Ajibade and Echegini.

Mali centre-back Teninsoun Sissoko plays for cross-city rivals Paris FC, who also qualified for the UWCL, but are unlikely to be among the top contenders.

Meanwhile, breakout Super Falcons defender Shukurat Oladipo is Babajide's teammate at AS Roma and this tournament is a huge opportunity for the youngster, who only just turned 21.