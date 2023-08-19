Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Sunday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Sunday's slate features only a dozen games, with MLB moving three games up a day in advance of Hurricane Hilary moving over Southern California. Action gets underway an hour later than it has on most Sundays, with the Houston Astros hosting the Seattle Mariners at 1 PM ET. The Sunday night ESPN affair features the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the Washington Nationals.
Despite the truncated ledger, there are still several favorable options to stream pitchers. Leading off is Kyle Bradish (49.5%), who is still inexplicable available in more than half of all ESPN leagues, though that is sure to change with a road date facing the Oakland Athletics on the docket. Bradish's ratios will earn him some AL Cy Young votes, but a low strikeout rate and an undeservedly low number of wins will keep him from serious consideration. Sunday's matchup with the Athletics gives him a chance to further improve his ratios and pad his totals.
Next up is Nick Pivetta (18.4%) taking the hill in the Bronx when the Boston Red Sox try to sweep the New York Yankees. Pivetta has been the glue for an injury-riddled staff, working in multiple capacities. After excelling as a bulk reliever, Pivetta is back as a traditional starter. He's been dominating for almost two months, fanning 67 over his previous 45 innings, while walking a palatable 15. Even with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup, the Yankees are struggling to score as they're averaging the sixth fewest runs per game over the last month.
Logan Allen (14.4%) came out of the break a little sluggish, but he's righted the ship with three straight solid efforts, two checking in as quality starts. Allen is in a great spot to make it four in a row when he takes the hill in Progressive Field for the finale of a four-game set between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers. The Tigers have struggled against lefty pitching all season, but it's been even worse for the past month.
Let's bend the rules just a bit and highlight Hunter Brown (51.3%) even though he's rostered in just over half of ESPN leagues. Brown will toe the rubber when the Astros host the Mariners in the day's first game. A strong second half has Seattle in the wild card chase, but their lineup is still prone to striking out. Brown isn't dominant, but he misses enough bats to take advantage of the aggressive Mariners hitters. He should be refreshed after spending some time in the bullpen to help manage his workload. That said, he should still be stretched out to rack up a normal pitch count.
With six teams having an unexpected off day, a fantasy roster likely has a hole or two to fill. Here are some batters to consider, each enjoying the platoon edge on one of the lower ranked pitchers on the schedule. Matt McLain (47.2%) and Christian Encarnacion-Strand (10.0%) have a home date with Hyun Jin Ryu. Triston Casas (43.8%) should return to the Red Sox lineup, joining Jarren Duran (19.8%) for the encounter with Clarke Schmidt. Andrew Benintendi (14.8%) draws Chris Flexen in Coors Field while Liover Peguero (.7%) steps in against Dallas Keuchel, in what could be his last start with the Twins, and perhaps career.
Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Elvis Andrus (CHW, SS -- 2%) at Chris Flexen
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 15%) at Flexen
Trayce Thompson (CHW, LF -- 1%) at Flexen
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 15%) vs. Dylan Cease
Brendan Rodgers (COL, 2B -- 10%) vs. Cease
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 11%) vs. Cease
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 28%) vs. Cease
Yoan Moncada (CHW, 3B -- 4%) at Flexen
Ke'Bryan Hayes (PIT, 3B -- 19%) at Dallas Keuchel
Lenyn Sosa (CHW, 2B -- 0%) at Flexen
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday
Yandy Diaz (TB, 3B -- 97%) at C.J. Cron
Josh Bell (MIA, 1B -- 62%) at Mookie Betts
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 54%) vs. Randy Arozarena
Max Muncy (LAD, 3B -- 91%) vs. Luis Arraez
Freddie Freeman (LAD, 1B -- 100%) vs. Arraez
Isaac Paredes (TB, 3B -- 70%) at Cron
J.D. Martinez (LAD, DH -- 74%) vs. Arraez
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, 2B -- 71%) at Betts
Brandon Lowe (TB, 2B -- 53%) at Cron
Shohei Ohtani (LAA, DH -- 100%) vs. Arozarena