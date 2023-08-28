Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

Tuesday presents a full slate with 15 games under the lights. Action begins with three contests in the 6:40 PM ET block, featuring an interleague affair for supremacy of the Sunshine State. Sandy Alcantara will take the hill in South beach where the Miami Marlins will host Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays. It should be a low-scoring affair as Alcantara is pitching better over the second half and Civale (45.0%) is helping the Rays remain within shouting distance of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. Civale isn't usually dominant, but he's coming off a start against the Colorado Rockies where he fanned nine with no walks over five innings. The Marlins lineup isn't as futile as the Rockies, but they've had trouble generating runs over the last month, so Civale checks in as a streaming candidate.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday

Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday