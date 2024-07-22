Open Extended Reactions

New York, New York, Part II

The Mets and Yankees renew their cross-city rivalry on Tuesday, opening a two-game set at Yankee Stadium, with RHP Luis Gil hosting LHP Jose Quintana. The surprising Mets took both games at Citi Field four weeks ago, winning 9-7 and 12-2, hammering Gil in the second game. The Yankees have not played well recently against tough competition, entering this week having gone 10-21 since June 12.

Gil seems to have righted himself his past two outings, permitting two earned runs over 12 2/3 innings with 16 strikeouts and only one walk. Prior to that stretch, Gil allowed 16 earned runs over three starts and 9 2/3 innings, including the game in Queens on June 26 when he walked four Mets and allowed five runs with Mets C Francisco Alvarez setting the tone with a third-inning home run.. These struggles likely cost Gil, who leads the league in walks, an All-Star nod.

The generally reliable Quintana comes off a rough home performance when he permitted four home runs over 5 2/3 innings to the Rockies, losing for the first time since May. Prior to the July 14 outing, Quintana had allowed three earned runs over his previous six starts, including a terrific outing against the Nationals in which he tossed seven innings of one-hit, shutout ball. Quintana boasts one of the lower strikeout rates among starters, but points league managers cannot ignore a 3.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over the past eight weeks.

White Sox southpaw Garrett Crochet takes the mound Tuesday and remains a popular trade target. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Other things to know for Tuesday

Welcome to the latest Paul Skenes day! Skenes, the precocious NL All-Star game starting pitcher last week, starts the second half by facing the Cardinals, a team he had little issue with five weeks ago. Skenes fanned eight Cardinals over 6 1/3 shutout frames on June 11, the only one of his 11 big-league starts in which he walked a hitter. Skenes boasts a 1.90 ERA, .92 WHIP and 34.9% strikeout rate. If the dominant Pirate keeps this up through September, he may earn NL Cy Young award consideration in addition to being favored for top rookie honors.

Chicago White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet makes his first start in Texas against the defending World Series champions, and it may be his final outing for Chicago with the MLB trade deadline approaching in a week. Crochet ranks second to Padres RHP Dylan Cease (a former teammate) in strikeouts, and he is among the leaders in ESPN fantasy points, despite winning only one of his past nine starts, thanks mostly to a lack of run support. His opponent, Rangers RHP Jon Gray, hardly comes recommended, as he has 13 strikeouts over his past seven appearances combined. Crochet whiffed 13 in a recent game at Seattle.

Arizona Diamondbacks LHP Jordan Montgomery is scheduled to come off the injured list and face the Royals, but fantasy managers may want to pass on this one. Montgomery, one of the notable draft day busts among starting pitchers this season with a 6.44 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 13 starts, missed a month with right knee inflammation. He allowed a .241 batting average to right-handed batters over the past two seasons, but that mark has rocketed to .338 this season, along with all of his eight home runs against. The Royals feature several right-handed power hitters, led by SS Bobby Witt Jr. Montgomery is better than his numbers, and remains available in more than 50% of ESPN standard leagues, but this may not be the time to add him.

