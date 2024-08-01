Open Extended Reactions

A day of debuts

Friday brings us four of the pitchers traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline making their debuts with their new teams. None has a high profile in fantasy baseball, but how should we view them both for their Friday matchups and going forward?

Yusei Kikuchi, acquired by the Houston Astros at a steep prospect price tag, is the most prominent of the four names, in large part because of said trade return. The ex-Toronto Blue Jays left-hander was in a bit of a slump for his former team. He has a 6.87 ERA in his past 12 starts, as he was done in by a .380 BABIP, 63.7% left-on-base and 13.8% home run-per-fly ball rates, all of which are substantially worse than his career numbers in those categories (.344/70.6%/10.7%). Kikuchi also had 26.4% strikeout and 31.1% whiff rates during that 12-start span, which ranked in the 75th and 89th percentiles among pitchers who worked as many as his 57 2/3 innings.

Considering those numbers as well as the Astros' frequency of extracting better-than-expected numbers from their pitchers, even in the post-Brent Strom era (he left the team following the 2021 season), Kikuchi should at least offer matchups value in fantasy (think top-50 starter cumulative value). On Friday, he'll face the Tampa Bay Rays, now a below-average-graded offense that's a good source of strikeouts for opposing starters. He's worth activating in most leagues for that matchup.

The St. Louis Cardinals will toss Erick Fedde directly into the middle of their longtime rivalry with the Chicago Cubs, starting the right-hander at Wrigley Field. Thanks in large part to the addition of a sweeper, as well as better control than the last time we saw him in the States (in 2022), Fedde has been much more effective against right-handed batters. He has a 3.10 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in his nine starts since the beginning of June, and his 2.94 ERA in 15 starts against winning teams reflects the fact he's not a matchups-conscious starter.

The Cubs are a middling matchup, so Fedde is a solid, albeit more deeper-mixed, fantasy option for Friday. That'll likely be his value going forward as well, though St. Louis was a good landing spot that could elevate him to top-50 positional value.

Frankie Montas will make his Milwaukee Brewers debut at Washington's Nationals Park, against a bottom-five offense in the Nationals. He's pitching four days later than initially scheduled, however, and his 4.80 ERA in 26 career starts on six-plus days' rest -- and four quality starts in 15 tries with that much rest since the start of 2020 -- is a point of concern. Montas also has a 6.41 ERA in his past eight starts, making him more of an NL-only option than one for mixed and/or standard leagues. He might be best used as a matchups option going forward, especially having moved from one hitting-friendly home environment to another.

The New York Mets added Paul Blackburn on Tuesday, and will start him on the road against the Los Angeles Angels three days later. He had made only his first start since returning from a stress reaction in his right foot, allowing four runs on five hits, two of them home runs, in five innings while facing precisely this same matchup. Blackburn's lengthy absence and shaky rehabilitation stint performance (eight earned runs in four innings across three appearances) make him a pitcher better left to the fantasy sidelines for evaluation. He'd most likely be a matchups type -- remember, the Mets' pitching-friendly home ballpark provides such advantages -- going forward.

Everything else you need to know for Friday

