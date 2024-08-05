Open Extended Reactions

Look to Lively

As a general rule, fantasy managers like to target big arms with plenty of strikeout upside. There's obviously nothing wrong with that, but this mindset can cause other hurlers who lack elite swing-and-miss stuff to fly under the radar. That's been the case with the Guardians Ben Lively, who is rostered in only 24% of ESPN leagues despite holding a strong 3.42 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP in 19 starts.

Lively has been a picture of consistency this season. He has held opponents to three or fewer earned runs in 17 of 19 starts in 2024. In 14 of those, the righty allowed two or fewer runs. And he's not just getting by with an easy schedule. Lively limited the Baltimore Orioles (third-most runs in MLB) to just two earned runs over six frames in his last outing, and he pitched six innings of one-run ball against the Philadelphia Phillies (seventh-most runs) in the outing before that.

The Arizona Diamondbacks present a tough test for Lively on Tuesday, sporting one of the game's top offenses, but the right-hander remains a solid streaming option. Even without big velocity or high strikeout numbers (7.7 K/9 this year), he's proven he can hold his own regardless of the matchup.

Everything else you need to know for Tuesday

Cincinnati lefty Nick Lodolo (rostered in 46% of ESPN leagues) was hammered by the Tampa Bay Rays for eight runs in 5 2/3 frames in his last outing, but he's in a great bounce-back spot on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins. The Marlins have the worst offense in the majors against left-handed pitching this season, sporting a .273 wOBA and a 74 wRC+. Marlins Park is also a huge downgrade for offense compared to Great American Ballpark, especially for homers. Prior to his blowup outing, Lodolo held a 3.51 ERA over his previous 10 starts, and he should get back on track here.

After missing the first four months of the season due to shoulder issues, Eduardo Rodriguez (29%) is finally set to make his 2024 debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The lefty figures to be on a strict pitch count when he faces the Cleveland Guardians. He did not go out on a rehab assignment and pitched only four innings in a simulated game on Wednesday. In other words, don't consider him a streaming option for this start, though he is an arm that could potentially help you down the stretch. Rodriguez's health remains a question, but this is a guy who posted a 3.30 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP across 26 starts in 2023.

Another arm set to make his season debut, Texas' Tyler Mahle (2%) will take the mound on Tuesday against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. He has been working his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April 2023. Mahle made six rehab starts and worked up to 74 pitches in his most recent outing. The right-hander wouldn't be the first pitcher to struggle following elbow surgery, so it's best to take a wait-and-see approach against a tough Astros lineup. That said, he's worth monitoring over his first few starts back to determine if there's any value to be had the rest of the way.

Following the Los Angeles Angels' deadline trades that sent relievers Carlos Estevez and Luis Garcia to Philadelphia and Boston, respectively, Hunter Strickland nailed down the team's first save opportunity last Tuesday. However, 23-year-old flamethrower Ben Joyce (6%) got the call on Saturday against the New York Mets and recorded the final four outs to secure his first big league save, hitting 104.7 mph on the gun on his final pitch of the night. It remains to be seen whether Joyce will get the majority of save chances the rest of the way, but he should be scooped up if you need saves.

