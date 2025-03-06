Fantasy basketball: Don't be surprised if ... Jerome shines in final month, Harden's shooting woes return

Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... Ty Jerome is a top-50 player the final weeks

The Cavaliers entered Wednesday with an eight-game lead in the East with 21 games left, and with every right to give their star players more than the occasional day off in March and April. Evan Mobley, perhaps the league's pending winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award now that Victor Wembanyama is ineligible, rested Tuesday, even though nothing is wrong with him. Donovan Mitchell sat out a weekend game. Darius Garland missed a pair of games a week before with a hip contusion, but he could have played.

Jerome, the spunky Virginia product enjoying a breakout season off the bench at 27, isn't missing games. Watch him play and it is clear he wants to be out there for every minute he can, and he has scored more than 20 points in three of the past five.