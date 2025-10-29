Open Extended Reactions

We're a week into the NBA season, and some fascinating statistical trends have already jumped out. Fantasy managers should pay attention, because what's happening now could shape the early-season landscape.

That's what this column is about. We'll start with a high-altitude view of the league and then zoom in on the details that matter.

Scoring is up roughly 4.5 points per game from last season, climbing to 118.3 in 2025-26 after settling in at 113.8 a year ago. It's also up five points compared to last October's pace. If it holds, this would be the highest-scoring season since 1961-62. The average pace sits at 101.5 possessions per game, which would be the fastest since 1985-86. It's still early, but the offensive explosion is real, and it's creating a more favorable environment for fantasy managers hunting for streamers.

Play the No. 1 fantasy game for free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Already, we've had some monster performances. Tyrese Maxey, Lauri Markkanen, Jamal Murray and Austin Reaves all dropped 40 or more points, pushing the total to 16 40-point games so far. That's the most ever through the first seven days of a season.

Nikola Jokic continues to make history. His 25 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists gave him a third straight triple-double to start the year, the third-longest streak to open a season. One more on Wednesday would tie Russell Westbrook in 2020 and Oscar Robertson in 1961 for the all-time mark.

And then there's Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs are 4-0 for the first time since 2017-18 after his 24 points and 15 rebounds against Toronto. He's also the first Spur to average 30 points through his first four games of a season since Tony Parker in 2008.

It's been a wild opening stretch, and it's only just beginning. Here are five things you should know moving forward.

Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe's immediate cohesion

Maxey's evolution into a confident floor leader in Philadelphia has been fun to watch, especially as the 76ers have dealt with Joel Embiid's injury woes, allowing Maxey to take another leap this season. In fact, Maxey is the first player in 76ers history to score 35 or more points in three of the team's first four games and joins 2016-17 Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history with at least 150 points and 30 assists over that span. His transformation from a promising guard into a reliable leader looks complete, and considering his average draft position, Maxey's performance shouldn't come as a surprise.

What's stood out even more is his synergy with the rookie lottery pick, Edgecombe. The two have become the heartbeat of the unbeaten 76ers. Edgecombe is the first player to average at least 20.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 5.0 APG through his first four career games since former 76ers point guard Michael Carter-Williams in 2013-14. And he's just the ninth player in NBA history to do it, a welcome surprise for managers who drafted him. Even with heavy workloads, the duo has elevated the Sixers with poise and confidence, signaling that this version of Philadelphia is different and for real.

Alperen Sengun is taking -- and making -- 3-pointers

Sengun has been Houston's most productive fantasy player through the first week, and it's easy to see why. Through three games, he has averaged 25.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 6.7 APG, and 2.0 SPG. Context is important, too. Three numbers that really stand out are Sengun's 4.0 three-point attempts, 2.3 threes made and 39.0 minutes per game. Prior to this season, Sengun had never attempted more than 1.8 threes per game, made more than 0.5 of them, or played more than 32.5 MPG. He has a chance to leave each of those distantly in the rear-view mirror in 2025-26.

Sengun's 3-point shooting is now vital to Houston's offense because it forces defenders out of the paint, creating space for Kevin Durant and the guards to attack. When he's a threat from deep, it opens passing lanes and prevents double-teams inside. Even moderate 3-point success makes Sengun more efficient and transforms the Rockets' offense from cramped to dynamic.

Deni Avdija's usage and scoring are up

You can see it right away when you watch Portland. Avdija isn't just filling a role, he's owning it. With Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton gone and Jerami Grant now in a bench role, the Blazers needed someone to score and create offense, and Avdija has stepped up.

It isn't just the scoring jump from 16.9 to 23.5 PPG, but how often the ball is in his hands. Avdija now has the second-highest usage rate (28.3) on the team among players who've appeared in all four games. That kind of volume is gold in fantasy. He's scored at least 20 points in nine straight games dating back to last season -- the longest streak of his career -- and he's thriving as opportunity has met growth in his second season in Portland.

Kyshawn George's notable offensive improvements

George has quickly emerged as a cornerstone for the Wizards thanks to his confidence, two-way growth and evolving leadership. After a strong summer and standout showing at the 2025 AmeriCup, he's become more aggressive and efficient. Through four games, George has averaged 20.3 PPG, 9.3 APG and 3.5 3PG. His usage rate has also jumped from 15.6% last season to 21.1% this year.

His improved strength, playmaking and defensive versatility reflect a player transforming from a quiet prospect -- he was drafted No. 24 overall in 2024 -- into a poised, vocal leader who is now on a clear All-Star trajectory as the focal point of Washington's offense. The eventual return of Bilal Coulibaly (thumb) shouldn't concern fantasy managers. George has already established his role.

Austin Reaves's takeover without Luka and LeBron

Reaves has proven he can be the Lakers' offensive engine when given the chance, showcasing All-Star-level production. The Lakers are dealing with a ton of injuries right now, and the 27-year-old is carrying the team with his scoring and playmaking while Luka Doncic and LeBron James are sidelined. Reaves has scored at least 47 fantasy points in every game this season, including one eruption for 91, while maintaining a hefty 30.2% usage rate. He's also scored 143 points through the team's first four games, tied with Elgin Baylor for the third-most in franchise history.

His breakout also raises questions about his future. Once an undrafted player out of Oklahoma, he's currently in the final year of a four-year, $54 million deal and is now on his way a huge payday. For fantasy managers, he currently ranks fifth in total fantasy points and is a trade-now candidate before James and Doncic reclaim their usual volume.