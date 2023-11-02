Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 9 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Stephania Bell's perspective

Kenny Pickett took a hard hit late in the second quarter of last Sunday's game and was forced out due to a rib injury. On Monday, coach Mike Tomlin said his status for Thursday could come down to a game-time decision and said the "door is definitively ajar" for him to return, all of which suggests this will be a pain and functionality issue for Pickett.

Even in the absence of structural damage, rib injuries are often incredibly painful for quarterbacks, particularly the repetitive rotational motion of throwing along with the tug of the muscular attachments to the ribs. This can be more challenging in terms of affecting performance than the threat of contact. For his part, Pickett says he is definitely playing. He practiced fully on Wednesday and, barring a setback, will start Thursday night.

Ryan Tannehill continues to rehabilitate his right high ankle sprain and is listed as a non-participant in the Titans' estimated practice injury report. Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Tuesday he "imagine(s) it will be Will Levis" starting Thursday night and on Wednesday, Tannehill was ruled out for the game so Levis will indeed get the start. It has not even been three full weeks since Tannehill injured his surgically-repaired ankle and he will surely be testing it in practice before returning to game action.

Latest Titans Injury news

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Q

Thu, Nov 2: Hopkins (toe) is expected to play Thursday night against the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, O

Wed, Nov 1: Tannehill (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Latest Steelers Injury news

No injuries to report

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Latest Dolphins Injury news

Durham Smythe, TE, Q

Thu, Nov 2: Smythe (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Q

Thu, Nov 2: Mostert (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Latest Chiefs Injury news

Jerick McKinnon, RB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: McKinnon (groin) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Richie James, WR

Wed, Nov 1: James (knee) had his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride reports.

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Vikings Injury news

Brandon Powell, WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Powell (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

K.J. Osborn, WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Osborn was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury.

Recent IR Activity:

Kirk Cousins, QB

Wed, Nov 1: Cousins announced Wednesday via social media that he underwent successful surgery to repair his torn right Achilles' tendon.

Jalen Nailor, WR

Sun, Oct 29: Nailor (hamstring) won't play Sunday versus the Packers, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

Latest Falcons Injury news

Drake London, WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: London (groin) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Cardinals Injury news

Michael Wilson, WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Wilson didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Emari Demercado, RB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Demercado was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kyler Murray, QB, O

Wed, Nov 1: Murray (knee) practiced in full Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Greg Dortch, WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

James Conner, RB

Wed, Nov 1: Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Conner (knee) is "ready to go" and "excited to get back" on the field, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Latest Browns Injury news

David Bell, WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Bell (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Jerome Ford, RB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Ford (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

David Njoku, TE, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Njoku was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Deshaun Watson, QB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Watson (shoulder), who will be listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, didn't appear to be restricted with his throwing and took every rep with the first-team offense in the portion of the session that was open to the media, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Stephania Bell's perspective

Matthew Stafford's right thumb caught the helmet of a Cowboys defender last Sunday, it pulled his thumb in a direction away from the rest of his hand, injuring his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL, yes there is one on the inner side of the base of the thumb and one on the inner aspect of the elbow). Stafford, known for his toughness and willingness to play through injuries, did return but after scoring on a two-point conversion where his hand -- while gripping the football - slammed into the ground, the pain and inability to control the football was enough to force him out.

Coach Sean McVay confirmed the diagnosis of a UCL sprain on Monday, telling reporters, "we were encouraged it was a sprain ... There were potential concerns that it could be worse."

It certainly could have been.

Stafford tore his UCL in 2020 while playing for the Detroit Lions and played the latter half of his last season with the team with the damaged ligament. When Stafford joined the Rams in 2021, he underwent surgery on his thumb during the offseason. It largely went unnoticed because Stafford participated in preseason activities without a hitch and his thumb has been fine, until now. The Rams' hand consultant, Dr. Steve Shin (who has treated many NFL players, including former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, who suffered a similar injury in 2019) performs UCL repairs with InternalBrace augmentation (procedure in the thumb similar to what quarterback Brock Purdy had in his elbow where the native ligament is repaired and augmented with SutureTape to provide additional reinforcement). The concern then after this latest injury for Stafford had to be whether his prior repair held up.

McVay, via his comments, provided the answer. He reported Stafford as day-to-day and has not yet ruled him out for Week 9. If, in fact, the prior repair was disrupted or had there been a fracture near or around the area, it would have required another procedure. A mild sprain -- or stretching of the ligament without structural damage -- would allow for a return to play as soon as the pain subsides and the ability to grip and throw a football normally is restored. We know Stafford is a gamer and might push to play if he's close, but given the Rams have a bye in Week 10, he might be encouraged to rest until the following week to allow him more optimal recovery time.

Latest Rams Injury news

Ben Skowronek, WR, Q

Puka Nacua, WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Coach Sean McVay said Nacua (knee) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Coach Sean McVay said Stafford (thumb) won't practice Wednesday, but the quarterback remains "day-to-day," Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Austin Trammell, WR, Q

Mon, Oct 30: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Trammell sustained a hip injury on a punt return in Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Stetson Bennett, QB, O

Mon, Oct 30: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that it is less likely that Bennett (illness) will return to the team this season, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Hunter Long, TE

Fri, Oct 27: Long (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Latest Packers Injury news

Luke Musgrave, TE, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Musgrave (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Aaron Jones, RB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Jones (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Commanders Injury news

Logan Thomas, TE, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Thomas was limited in practice Wednesday due to a heel injury.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Samuel (toe) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Latest Patriots Injury news

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Brown (back) didn't practice Wednesday.

DeVante Parker, WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Parker (concussion) isn't participating in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Kendrick Bourne, WR

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Bears Injury news

Justin Fields, QB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Fields (thumb) was projected as a non-participant for Wednesday's walk-through practice.

More Bears injury news >>

Latest Saints Injury news

Michael Thomas, WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Coach Dennis Allen said Thomas was limited at Wednesday's practice due to the illness that he played through Week 8 at Indianapolis, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Seahawks Injury news

Tyler Lockett, WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Lockett (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Kenny McIntosh, RB

Wed, Nov 1: McIntosh (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Latest Ravens Injury news

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Beckham (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

Gus Edwards, RB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Edwards (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.

Tylan Wallace, WR, Q

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Buccaneers Injury news

Ko Kieft, TE, Q

Latest Texans Injury news

Dameon Pierce, RB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Pierce missed practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Brevin Jordan, TE, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Jordan (foot) isn't practicing Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Robert Woods, WR, D

Wed, Nov 1: Woods (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Teagan Quitoriano, TE

Tue, Oct 31: The Texans placed Quitoriano (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Latest Colts Injury news

Kylen Granson, TE, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Granson (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Latest Panthers Injury news

Raheem Blackshear, RB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Blackshear (groin) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Shenault (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hayden Hurst, TE, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Hurst was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness.

DJ Chark Jr., WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Chark didn't practice Wednesday due to an elbow injury.

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Stephania Bell's perspective

Darren Waller had just one reception for four yards with two targets before leaving Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. Despite Waller and the Giants' best effort to manage his chronic hamstring tightness -- including limiting him in practice last week -- this now appears to be more of a true injury situation. Waller told reporters Tuesday that he could potentially be absent for multiple weeks. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Waller described it as "very frustrating" and "a little bit discouraging" that he has yet another hamstring injury. Unfortunately, the statistics around this injury (with prior history of hamstring injuries being the biggest risk factor) make this scenario not that surprising. Waller's injury last year was severe enough to cost him half a season. Residual scar tissue often results in decreased tissue flexibility, something it seemed Waller was conscious of when he described the tightness he was experiencing earlier this season. It factored into how he and the team were managing his practice sessions.

Waller said this injury is new, describing it as located near "where the tendon attaches to the knee." It also happens to be on the opposite side. A secondary injury located in a different portion of the muscle or tendon is often a consequence of previous significant injury. Injury to the opposite side has also been reported as a possible secondary injury effect. In Waller's case, he has the history of the left hamstring injury from last season compounded by originally tweaking his right hamstring tendon in the Washington game October 22nd, per Raanan. There are a multitude of risk factors that can contribute to hamstring injuries and they are not all well understood, nor are they predictable. They do however often make the athlete more apprehensive when it comes to return to play and it would not be surprising if that is the case for Waller.

Latest Giants Injury news

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Robinson (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Barkley was limited at practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Darren Waller, TE, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Waller said Wednesday that his current hamstring injury may sideline him for "weeks" as opposed to "days," Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Taylor (rib cage) won't practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Gary Brightwell, RB

Sat, Oct 28: The Giants placed Brightwell (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Latest Raiders Injury news

No injuries to report

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Cowboys Injury news

Michael Gallup, WR, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Gallup didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Latest Eagles Injury news

Jack Stoll, TE, Q

Grant Calcaterra, TE, Q

Sun, Oct 29: Calcaterra (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Latest Bills Injury news

Josh Allen, QB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Allen (right shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday.

Quintin Morris, TE, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Morris (ankle) will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Dawson Knox, TE

Thu, Oct 26: The Bills placed Knox (wrist) on injured reserve Thursday.

Latest Bengals Injury news

Joe Mixon, RB, Q

Wed, Nov 1: Mixon was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Charlie Jones, WR

Wed, Nov 1: Bengals head coach Zac Tayor said Jones (thumb) has a chance to return from injured reserve Week 10 against the Texans, but the receiver won't have his 21-day practice window opened before Sunday's game against the Bills, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Chase Brown, RB

Sat, Oct 28: The Bengals placed Brown (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Chargers Injury news

Gerald Everett, TE, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Mike Williams, WR

Thu, Oct 26: Williams underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next summer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Latest Jets Injury news

Randall Cobb, WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Aaron Rodgers, QB

Tue, Oct 31: Rodgers (Achilles) said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's not yet jogging, but he is able to walk without any discomfort, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

