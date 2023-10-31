NFL Nation Fantasy Fallout: Will Levis shines; What's next for Vikings?

Open Extended Reactions

Another week of the NFL season is in the books, and there is no shortage of fantasy football news to digest.

Each Tuesday during the season, ESPN fantasy analyst Eric Moody will ask NFL Nation reporters what to make of the fallout after games are played and the most pressing questions heading into the next weekend. Who is primed for a big performance, who is impacted by injuries and what roles might change? Here's what our crew had to say about some of the biggest storylines after Week 8 as we head into Week 9.

Do you expect Will Levis to continue as the Tennessee Titans' starting QB going forward? If so, should fantasy managers expect more consistent production from the team's pass-catchers?

Yes. Hopkins was clearly Levis' preferred option in the passing game against the Falcons. Expect that to continue as Levis plays more. Levis categorized Hopkins as one of those wide receivers who are open even when they're covered. The trust level is there. Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has also shown a tendency to call plays with Hopkins as the first option and is willing to move him around the formation to create favorable matchups. Hopkins has turned in the only two 100-yard receiving games for the Titans this season. The 10th-year veteran is out to prove he's still a top-level pass catcher. -- Turron Davenport

Has Chuba Hubbard officially taken the Carolina Panthers' RB1 role from Miles Sanders?

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft.

Sign up today!

At least for the moment. He clearly was Carolina's most productive back in terms of yards per rush prior to Sunday, but did nothing to separate himself from Sanders against the Texans. If anything, he took a step back with only 28 yards on 15 carries. That he got 67% of the snaps to only 18% (12 plays) for Sanders speaks volumes. Regardless, the run game was non-existent, so this could change depending on who gets hot. -- David Newton

Who will replace Kirk Cousins as the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback, and what changes should we expect in the team's offensive approach?

The likeliest starter is rookie Jaren Hall, who was next in line behind Cousins only because veteran backup Nick Mullens injured his back in practice. That decision is not official, however, and the team is considering all options moving forward. If Hall is the starter, expect far fewer passes after the Vikings led the NFL in attempts through the first eight weeks of the season. -- Kevin Seifert

play 1:13 Why Stephania Bell feels 'iffy' about Daniel Jones in Week 9 Stephania Bell voices her concern about Daniel Jones' return to the field.

If Darren Waller misses time, which New York Giants pass-catcher is poised to take on an increased role?

Darius Slayton continues to play the most snaps of any receiver. He was on the field for 98.6% of the team's offensive plays on Sunday. When the Giants actually throw the ball, there is a good chance he's back to being Daniel Jones' favorite target. The two have a good rapport dating back several years and, quietly, Slayton is the Giants' most most targeted receiver after Waller. A big game could be coming for him soon, especially in a favorable spot like Las Vegas. -- Jordan Raanan

Does anything change in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive approach if Mitch Trubisky is asked to start Thursday vs. the Titans?

Not especially. The offense wasn't noticeably different in the second half of the Jaguars loss with Trubisky at the helm. Both quarterbacks targeted Diontae Johnson with similar results, and the wide receiver finished with eight catches on 14 targets for 85 yards -- but he slipped several times and had two drops. Regardless of the starting quarterback, the Steelers have to emphasize the near invisible run game to maximize time of possession and keep the Titans from doing the same -- a task that becomes harder against a defense that's holding opponents to 3.8 yards per carry. -- Brooke Pryor

Will the Atlanta Falcons make a QB change and give Taylor Heinicke the start this week? If so, how will that impact the offense?

To be determined. Arthur Smith said he'll have a decision on the starter against the Vikings by Wednesday -- and made clear it would be for the Vikings and not for the rest of the season if they go with Taylor Heinicke. Smith was clear, though, he wasn't going to play games with the quarterback situation because they have to get ready to play. Smith said Monday they want to see where Desmond Ridder's health is before a decision is made, as he has follow-up testing to make sure he still doesn't have a concussion. -- Michael Rothstein