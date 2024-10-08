Open Extended Reactions

The NFL is a "next man up" league and, by extension, your fantasy football league is as well. You acquired your team during the draft, but it's the moves you make as the season unfolds that will ultimately decide if you're playoff-bound or planning for next season. Every week, we'll help you identify the players available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues whose value has taken a turn for the better and should be added to your roster as starters or as smart stashes for your bench.

In Week 5, we saw our fair share of injuries across the league. The most notable is probably Houston Texans WR Nico Collins. He was having an excellent season, scoring 16-plus fantasy points in four out of five games, including two with 28-plus points. Collins also received double-digit targets in three of those games. Before suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday, he had two receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

At the moment, it's uncertain how long he'll be out, but it's worth noting that he has a history of soft tissue injuries. If Collins does miss significant time, both Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell will obviously see their fantasy value increase. However, those in deeper leagues shouldn't overlook Xavier Hutchinson (rostered in 0.1% of ESPN leagues). It's important to know that Hutchinson focused on the X-receiver role during the preseason, the same role Collins plays in the Texans' offense.

Now, let's dive into this week's waiver wire, starting with a group of wide receivers who can help you manage Collins' absence.

Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys (7.6%): Tolbert's role has really ramped up with Brandin Cooks now having been placed on IR due to a knee injury. He had a phenomenal game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, finishing with 10 targets and 21.7 fantasy points. Tolbert played on a similar number of snaps and ran about the same number of routes as CeeDee Lamb, showing the confidence the Cowboys have in him. He's in a favorable spot in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, a defense that has given up the second-most WR fantasy points per game. If you're looking for a wide receiver to target on the waiver wire this week, Tolbert should be on the top of your list.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (34.9%): Downs has been impressive, now having scored 16-plus fantasy points in consecutive games. He's racked up 21 total targets during that span and has run the third-most routes on the Colts. It's clear the team wants him involved in the offense. With QB Joe Flacco's recent performance, I'd love to see him continue as the starter in Indianapolis, as this could benefit Downs even more. Given his current usage and production, Downs should be rostered in more leagues and is definitely a solid flex option in most formats.

Allen Lazard, New York Jets (38.1%): Lazard continues to produce, and despite trade rumors involving Davante Adams, fantasy managers shouldn't overlook him. He's had eight-plus targets three times this season, including a season-high 10 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Lazard has also scored 11-plus fantasy points in four out of five games. His rapport with Aaron Rodgers is well documented. Lazard is a reliable flex option for fantasy managers in need.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs (4.3%): Smith-Schuster led the Chiefs' wide receivers with eight targets and 20 fantasy points on Monday night against the Saints. With Rashee Rice out due to a knee injury, it looks like the Chiefs will lean heavily on Smith-Schuster moving forward. It's also worth noting that Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, and Xavier Worthy all played on a similar number of snaps and ran a comparable number of routes. Keep in mind, though, that the Chiefs could always trade for another receiver. Davante Adams is a possibility, though it's unlikely the Raiders would want to trade him within the division.

Quick hits

Ray-Ray McCloud III, Atlanta Falcons (7.0%): McCloud has accumulated seven-plus targets and scored 11-plus fantasy points in consecutive games. He's also become Kirk Cousins' second-most targeted receiver when under pressure this season. If you're in a deeper league and need a reliable wideout, now's the time to pick up McCloud.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts (14.8%): Pierce has been impressive this season, averaging 17.2 yards per reception. However, he's had just 17 total targets, which raises some flags. His 22.4 fantasy points in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars definitely catches your attention, but keep in mind that he lacks a consistent path to targets. Pierce is essentially a boom-or-bust option.

Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders (17.2%): It's possible that Adams might have played his last snap for the Raiders. While WR Jakobi Meyers and TE Brock Bowers would be expected to fill the void, don't overlook Tucker. He's played on a high number of snaps over the past two weeks, with just Meyers running more routes during that time. Tucker has also been productive, scoring 15-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games. He could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team if the Raiders need to navigate this transition.

DeMario Douglas (23.0%) and Ja'Lynn Polk (12.5%), New England Patriots: With the Patriots possibly making a change at quarterback, now is a great time to stash either Douglas or Polk. This duo leads the Patriots receiver rotation in routes run so far this season.

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (45.1%): Cousins put up a season-high 34.3 fantasy points last Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, marking the 25th 500-yard passing game by a quarterback in league history. He looks healthier after last season's Achilles injury and showed how productive he can be in Zac Robinson's offense. With playmakers including Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney, and Bijan Robinson, Cousins is a high-end QB2 with QB1-upside moving forward. The veteran next faces a Carolina Panthers team on the road in Week 6 that has allowed the 10th-most QB fantasy points per game.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (44.6%): Williams delivered his best game of the season Sunday, racking up 23.5 fantasy points against the Panthers. He's thrown for 300-plus yards in two of his last three games and has shown improvement both against the blitz and on deep throws (15-plus air yards). With teams heading into bye weeks, Williams is firmly on the QB2 radar and could be a borderline fantasy starter. He has a favorable Week 6 matchup at home against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the most QB fantasy points. Keep an eye on him as a potential starter.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (33.3%): Lawrence took full advantage of a favorable Week 5 matchup against the Colts, finishing with a season-high 371 passing yards and 21.2 fantasy points. It's important to note, though, that he faced almost no pressure (being pressured on just 12 of his 49 dropbacks). Lawrence has a strong supporting cast, including Christian Kirk and rookie Brian Thomas Jr., but his performance can be "boom or bust" depending on the matchup. He's a solid pickup, especially in superflex leagues. Be cautious in Week 6, however, as the Jaguars face a Bears defense that has allowed the fewest QB fantasy points.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (13.9%): Jones has scored 18-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games, thanks to the strong play of rookie Malik Nabers. And even without Nabers (who is in the league's concussion protocol), Jones managed a season-high 22 fantasy points on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. In deeper superflex leagues, he's worth targeting as a backup QB option due to his dual-threat ability. Jones also has the benefit of having Nabers (who should return soon) as his No. 1 receiver. He faces the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 and is a reliable QB2 option for superflex managers -- especially with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Vikings all getting their bye week.

Quick hits

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (34.3%): Carr started strong, posting 20-plus fantasy points in both of his first two games. However, he cooled off, managing just 16 total points over Weeks 3-4. The Saints face the Chiefs on "Monday Night Football," but Carr has a favorable Week 6 matchup against a Buccaneers defense that just gave up a big game to Kirk Cousins. He's a solid streamer for those in need.

Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts (5.5%): Flacco put up an impressive 26.5 fantasy points against the Jaguars on Sunday. It was great to see the veteran QB effectively distribute the ball to the Colts' playmakers. With Anthony Richardson nursing an oblique strain, there's no rush to bring him back for Week 6 after Flacco's solid performance.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (1.7%): ESPN's Mike Reiss talked this morning about a notable shift in coach Jerod Mayo's answers regarding the team's QB situation in his day-after-game video conference compared to previous weeks. If you are in a deep superflex format struggling at QB, this is a great time to scoop up Maye.

Running backs

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars (9.5%): Bigsby led the Jaguars in rushing yards for the second straight week, finishing with a season-high 14 touches and 25.9 fantasy points on Sunday against the Colts. He's great at generating yards after contact, and the snap counts were fairly even between him and Travis Etienne Jr.. Given his performance, Bigsby should be a top waiver wire target as he's been the Jaguars' best runner this season. His usage in the fourth quarter Sunday suggests he could lead the team's committee against the Bears in Week 6. Chicago is giving up the 10th-most RB fantasy points per game, making this an excellent opportunity for Bigsby.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (18.4%): Tracy had a great opportunity to showcase his talents against the Seahawks on Sunday with Devin Singletary sidelined due to a groin injury -- and he delivered. He recorded his first career 100-yard game, finishing with 19 touches and 14.0 fantasy points. Remarkably, 102 of his 129 rushing yards came before contact -- the most by any Giants rusher since 2006. This highlights how explosive this rookie can be. While it's unclear how long Singletary will be out, Tracy has certainly earned more touches and deserves to be on more fantasy rosters.

Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings (34.9%): Aaron Jones suffered a hip injury on Sunday against the Jets and was ruled out at halftime. Chandler stepped in as Minnesota's primary running back for the rest of the game, finishing with 16 touches and 6.0 fantasy points. The volume was great, but the inefficiency on the ground was not. The Vikings do have a bye in Week 6, and initial reports suggest that Jones isn't dealing with a long-term injury. However, in fantasy football, it's always better to be proactive than reactive. Given how many NFL teams are relying heavily on the run, now is a good time to pick up Chandler.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (8.0%): De'Von Achane suffered a concussion late in the first quarter against the Patriots and didn't return. With Jeff Wilson Jr. inactive, Raheem Mostert and Wright stepped up to fill the void. Wright finished strong with 86 yards on 13 rushing attempts. He leads the Dolphins in rushing yards per attempt this season and is exceptional at avoiding tackles. Miami has a bye next week, giving Achane extra time to be cleared from the league's concussion protocol. However, if he is out longer, Mostert will likely lead the backfield, as he had 21 touches against the Patriots. Even in that scenario, though, Wright will still have a role. While he might not provide immediate help in Week 7, now is a great time to stash him. Both Achane and Mostert have already dealt with injuries this season, and the Dolphins have a history of supporting multiple fantasy-relevant running backs.

Quick hit

Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders (40.2%): Mattison stepped up as the lead back for the Raiders on Sunday after Zamir White was ruled out due to a groin injury. He finished with 17 touches and scored 10.1 fantasy points. However, his inefficiency allowed Ameer Abdullah to see more snaps in the fourth quarter, where he had a strong performance (eight touches and 14.1 fantasy points). The Raiders backfield is getting more crowded, but Mattison nevertheless remains my favorite back to roster.

Tight ends

Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders (48.3%): The Commanders are off to a fantastic start and are tied with the Green Bay Packers for the fourth-most total yards per game and rank second in points scored. While Ertz has averaged just 7.0 fantasy points per game, he's amassed 24 targets this season; only Terry McLaurin has run more routes in this offense. What really makes Ertz an intriguing option are his upcoming matchups against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 and the Panthers in Week 7. Baltimore has surrendered the second-most TE fantasy points per game, while Carolina has given up the sixth-most such points. If you're looking for an edge, Ertz could be the key to boosting your team over the next two weeks.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (16.7%): Mike Evans and Chris Godwin command a significant target share for the Buccaneers, but Otton is still having some success. Over the past three games, he's scored double-digit fantasy points twice. Otton has stockpiled 21 targets during that time frame. Given the current TE landscape, Otton is on the TE1 radar. He's in a good spot against the Saints in Week 6. New Orleans has given up the sixth-most TE receiving yards as well as the most yards per reception.