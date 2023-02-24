I don't think we're making a large enough fantasy deal about the projected return of one particular Panther to Florida's lineup this Friday. After spending all season in recovery from an Achilles injury suffered in the summer, Anthony Duclair is finally expected to rejoin his teammates on competitive ice. Following months of attending team meetings, watching video, and reportedly working out like an athlete possessed, the 27-year-old is undoubtedly bursting to make an immediate impact.

"That's our trade, right?" coach Paul Maurice told FLA Hockey Now. "Here comes a guy with elite speed and there is something different about goal-scorers. And he's got it. When he crosses the line on every rush, he is focused on scoring goals. He finishes every puck to the net."

That he does. A formidable special teams' presence, Duclair scored 31 goals and 27 assists through 74 games in 2021-22. Anticipated to again join Florida's top-six and power play, he projects to contribute at a similar pace the rest of this campaign. If possible, pick up Duclair ahead of Friday's tilt with the Buffalo Sabres, when the Panthers celebrate Black History Month. "The timing could not have been more perfect," according to the hands-on inclusion activist of Haitian descent. I promise you, he won't be available in 93% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues for long.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., PNC Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

The Hurricanes are averaging 4.25 goals/game - second only to the Edmonton Oilers - since Jan. 19. They're even more productive, statistically, at PNC Arena. Cam Talbot is making his first start for the Senators since suffering a lower-body injury a month ago. We could see a fair bit of scoring from the home side in this tilt, from the top line down.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (67.3%): I'm all over the Sabres' second-line center in what sets up to be a highly entertaining affair between Buffalo and the Panthers in Florida on Friday. Yet to string three point-less games together this season, Cozens is due after failing to dent the scoresheet against Tampa and Toronto this week.

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Matt Martin, New York Islanders (1.9%): Already a coveted commodity in fantasy leagues that reward hits - he leads all NHL forwards with 232 through 60 games - the veteran is pitching in a little extra as a scoring force these days. Filling in for Mathew Barzal (out indefinitely) on an Islanders top unit with Bo Horvat, Martin has two assists and a goal on six shots in his past three games. Toss in all those hits along with the odd blocked-shot, and now the 33-year-old is averaging 2.4 fantasy points/contest in ESPN.com standard leagues. Play him against Jonathan Quick and a weary Kings squad in Daily competition this Friday.

See also:

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche (34.5%)

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers (55.4%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Goalies

Frederik Andersen (projected), Carolina Hurricanes (83.1%): The Hurricanes' No. 1 has been outstanding of late, allowing only four total goals through three straight victories. Just keep in mind, there's a chance Rod Brind'Amour opts to start Antti Raanta (14.9%) versus Ottawa Friday, instead saving Andersen for Saturday's game against his former Ducks squad. I don't hate that fantasy matchup for Raanta either.