We're five matchdays into the Bundesliga season, and everything is confusing. The vibes are mostly dour for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who are unbeaten through 10 combined league matches. Bayer Leverkusen looks spectacular, but all anyone can seem to talk about is where their manager, Xabi Alonso, will coach next. (All signs point to Real Madrid.) Oh, and RB Leipzig is in the middle of an epic rebuild, but is also in some of its best form ever.

With an ENORMOUS Saturday matchup approaching -- Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig (9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+) -- let's make sense of the bigger storylines and narrative that have formed thus far.

The state of Bayern Munich

Now that Thomas Tuchel has taken off his Angry Football Director hat and is focusing on coaching, things are looking up in Bavaria.