Ale Moreno slams Inter Milan for a disastrous showing in their 5-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League final. (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Cesc Fabregas pledged his immediate managerial future to Como on Wednesday amid increasing speculation that the Spaniard is the leading candidate for Inter Milan to replace the recently departed Simone Inzaghi.

Fabregas -- former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder -- has attracted the attention of several top clubs after leading promoted Como to a 10th place finish in Serie A last season.

Fabregas is also a shareholder in the club where he ended his playing career.

Como boss Cesc Fabregas appears to be in high demand across Europe Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

"I really believe in Como's long-term project, I arrived here as a player and I'm very, very happy because I can work here the way I want," Fabregas said at the South By Southwest conference in London.

"Our path is long, it will last for several seasons and it revolves around Cesc Fabregas, who will not leave the club," Como president Mirwan Suwarso said, speaking alongside Fabregas on stage.

Inter boss Inzaghi announced his departure in a letter addressed to the fans via the club website on Tuesday.

It came following Inter's 5-0 Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and a reported offer of over €20 million ($22.74m) per season for Inzaghi from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

Italian media said that Inter want to speak to Fabregas after Inzaghi left by mutual agreement on Tuesday, with the Club World Cup less than two weeks away.

Inter take on Liga MX side Monterrey on June 18.