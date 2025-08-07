Community Shield 2025: How to watch Crystal Palace-Liverpool

Open Extended Reactions

The 103rd edition of the FA Community Shield will once again see the reigning Premier League champions take on the FA Cup holders in English soccer's traditional season opener. The 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup winners, Crystal Palace, and 2024-25 Premier League champions Liverpool will face off Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. The match will mark Palace's first showing in the FA Community Shield, while Liverpool seek their 17th Community Shield win (12th outright) in their 25th appearance. Liverpool last won it in 2022, defeating Manchester City 3-1.

Here are key facts about the opening match of the 2025-26 English football season:

When is the match?

The FA Community Shield will take place Sunday, Aug. 10, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Palace will serve as the home team. Liverpool will unveil their new 2025-26 away kits in the contest.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+ and in the soccer streaming hub.

Who won the last meeting between the two clubs?

Liverpool and Crystal Palace played to a 1-1 draw in Premier League action on May 25. Ismaïla Sarr scored for Palace. Mohamed Salah netted a late equalizer for Liverpool.

