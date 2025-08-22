Transfer rumors, news: Spurs turn to Nkunku after Eze snub

Craig Burley debates whether Liverpool will be worried about Arsenal signing Eberechi Eze. (1:51)

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is among Tottenham Hotspur's alternatives to Eberechi Eze, while Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton is Manchester United's dream midfielder and Lyon's Malick Fofana is on Arsenal's radar. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Arsenal hijack Tottenham's £67.5m Eze move

- Sources: Brahim Diaz extends Real Madrid contract

- Sources: Brenner set for surprise return to Cincinnati from Udinese

Chelsea want to move on Christopher Nkunku and Spurs are keen.

TRENDING RUMORS

- With Spurs having already signed Mohammed Kudus for £50 million from one rival in West Ham United, TEAMtalk are suggesting that they are exploring a potential move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku after missing out when Eberechi Eze chose Arsenal. The Blues are slightly reluctant to let the 27-year-old join a Premier League rival and there is also interest from RB Leipzig. But The Telegraph have also reported that Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche, Como's Nico Paz and Southampton's Tyler Dibling are being considered, and The Independent says Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers is an option.

- Arsenal have already spent over £250m this summer, with £67.5m the latest amount needed to bring in Eze, but the club are still chasing a winger and Lyon's Malick Fofana is on their radar following news of Kai Havertz's injury, according to L'Equipe. Lyon need to raise around €40m to help their financial situation and the Belgium international is only 20 years old, so has a lot of potential. Bayern Munich are also keen, while Everton have also seen a bid rejected earlier in the window.

- Manchester United view Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as a "dream" option, as reported by TEAMtalk. Manager Ruben Amorim is keen to strengthen in the middle of the pitch, as evidenced by the Red Devils' failed attempt to sign Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba. Despite Man United's long-held admiration for the 21-year-old Wharton, it will be especially difficult to bring him in with the Eagles losing Eze already. Wharton is also very much on the radar of Real Madrid, according to AS. Madrid's scouting department, led by Juni Calafat, have been on the Palace midfielder's trail for some time and see him as a long-term successor to the now-retired Toni Kroos. Madrid are reported to be readying an €80m offer, but will likely wait until next year to make their move.

- Aston Villa are pushing to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson and have made contact with all parties involved, says Fabrizio Romano. Newcastle United are also still interested in the 24-year-old and Bayern Munich are monitoring his situation, though the Blues reportedly want upwards of a £60m fee. Napoli are also in the race, but Jackson could be too expensive for them and they are looking at Manchester United's Rasmus Højlund instead. Meanwhile, AC Milan have turned to Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface since they have been unable to meet Chelsea's demands.

-- Borussia Monchengladbach have matched Parma's proposal for Borussia Dortmund and USMNT attacking midfielder Giovanni Reyna, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The decision is now in the 22-year-old's hands and Gladbach are confident that they will win the race to sign him. This comes at a vital time for Reyna with the 2026 World Cup approaching, especially as he struggled for regular gametime last term.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- Nottingham Forest have signed Douglas Luiz from Juventus on an initial loan deal, with an option to sign permanently for €30m. Read

- The Colorado Rapids have brought in U.S. men's national team midfielder Paxten Aaronson from Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year deal that runs through 2030. ESPN previously reported that the deal was worth up to €7m ($8m), surpassing the €4.5m ($5.2m) fee the Rapids paid to sign Brazil striker Rafael Navarro. Read

- Wrexham have completed a deal for Manchester City defender Callum Doyle. The Championship side signed the 21-year-old for a fee of £7.5m, sources told ESPN. City have included a clause that gives them an option to re-sign him, as well as one that gives them 25% of any future move, in the deal. Read

- Espanyol have completed the signing of former United States youth international Luca Koleosho on a seasonlong loan from Premier League side Burnley. Read

- Southampton have signed Denmark international Mads Roerslev from Brentford.

- Safia Middleton-Patel has signed a new contract at Manchester United that keeps her at the club until June 2028.

EXPERT TAKE

What's holding up Chelsea's moves for Garnacho & Simons? James Olley explains the likelihood of Chelsea signing Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons.

OTHER RUMORS

- Representatives of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo have flown to the UK to holds talks with interested clubs, including Manchester City and Liverpool. (Football Insider)

- Real Betis are intensifying contact over the signing of Manchester United winger Antony, who spent last season on loan with them, but the Red Devils are still holding out for approximately €40m. (Rudy Galetti)

- Man United were interested in a move for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos as part of a deal for Alejandro Garnacho. (Ben Jacobs)

- Boniface may not be the only striker that AC Milan sign this summer, as they are still looking at Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Sporting CP's Conrad Harder. (Calciomercato)

- Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Nico Gonzalez, with Juventus wanting to sign Lille's Edon Zhegrova once the winger has left. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Chelsea are offering Borussia Dortmund a loan for center back Aaron Anselmino and permanent signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Borussia Dortmund have also reached an agreement in principle with Wolves striker Fabio Silva on a contract that will run until 2030. The two clubs are now in direct negotiations. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Crystal Palace and Sunderland have shown an interest in current Juventus (and former Newcastle United) defender Lloyd Kelly. (Nicolo Schira)

- West Ham United have set their sights on a potential deal to sign Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling. (Football Insider)

- West Ham have also asked for information on Lorenzo Pellegrini, who has a year left on his Roma contract that won't be extended. (Nicolo Schira)

- Nottingham Forest have enquired about Aston Villa's Matty Cash and made an offer for Sevilla's Jose Angel Carmosa as they look to sign a right back. (Daily Mail)

- Augsburg's Samuel Essende is one of the strikers being looked at by Napoli as they aim to replace the injured Romelu Lukaku. (L'Equipe)

-- Lens midfielder Andy Diouf will fly to Italy today to have a medical with Internazionale before signing a contract that runs until June 2030. (Fabrizio Romano)

-- Internazionale also remain in constant contact with the camp of Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup. Other clubs are keen, with a €15m-€20m valuation seen as great value. (Rudy Galetti)

-- Crystal Palace have added Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino to their shortlist of options with Eze joining Arsenal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Wolves have agreed with Girona on a total package worth almost €35m for Ladislav Krejci. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Villarreal are looking to bring Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Arnau Tenas back to Spain. (Marca)

- Former Man United midfielder Nemanja Matić has agreed to join Serie A side Sassuolo on a one-year deal. (Fabrizio Romano)