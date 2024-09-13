How to watch and stream the 2024 PLL Championship

Open Extended Reactions

The matchup for the 2024 PLL championship game is set. The Maryland Whipsnakes and the Utah Archers will face off for the Cash App Championship Trophy.

Here are key facts about the 2024 PLL title match.

When is the PLL championship?

The championship game will take place Sunday.

Where is the PLL championship?

It will be played at Subaru Park in Philadelphia.

How can fans watch the PLL championship?

Coverage will begin Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN3 and ESPN+.

How do the 2024 championship contenders stack up?

It will be the fourth championship game appearance for the Whipsnakes (6-4), who won the first two PLL championships in 2019 and 2020. The Archers (6-4) are seeking their second straight PLL title after defeating the Philadelphia Waterdogs for the 2023 crown.

