Wildcats bounce back with big win over Bullets

Perth Wildcats coach John Rillie has praised his team's bounce-back powers after they recovered from a horror week to post a crushing 86-62 NBL win over the Brisbane Bullets.

The Wildcats entered Sunday's match at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on the back of two straight home losses - both of them shattering in their unique way.

Perth coughed up a 21-point lead on the way to a one-point loss to Adelaide in Bryce Cotton's return to Perth a week earlier.

Then on Friday night, the Wildcats suffered an embarrassing 108-79 loss to Sydney in front of a shocked Perth crowd.

But they bounced back with a vengeance against hapless Brisbane, controlling the match from early on to improve their season record to 10-8.

David Duke Jnr of the Wildcats goes to the basket against the Bullets. Albert Perez/Getty Images

In an even team effort, Ben Henshall scored a team-high 15 points for the Wildcats, while David Duke (14 points), Elijah Pepper (11 points) and Dylan Windler (10 points) also hit double digits.

"Happy to come on the road and get a win, and just to see how we would respond after Friday night's game," Rillie said.

"Very important for us to respond in a positive manner, and we did that.

"We needed to come out with a defensive presence tonight, because Sydney dominated us physically. We needed to respond in that department especially."

Brisbane (5-13) have now lost six consecutive games, with their total of 62 against the Wildcats their lowest of the season.

Terry Taylor scored 18 points to lead the way for Brisbane, while Alex Ducas (10 points, seven rebounds) and Tyrell Harrison (10 points, 12 rebounds) battled hard.

"You hold a team to 86 points, you feel good about being in a position of being in a game. We are just finding it hard to score," Bullets coach Stu Lash said.

"I think we've been fighting all year, and the group sticks together. There's a brotherhood amongst them, they care about each other.

"The effort has been there, but the execution is not there offensively."

The Wildcats were stone cold in the opening few minutes of the match, but soon found their rhythm and went to quarter-time with a 22-13 lead.

With Kristian Doolittle held scoreless in the opening quarter for a second straight match, Henshall stood up with eight points to set the tone for the game.

The scoreboard read 49-34 at halftime, and things continued to get worse for Brisbane as the lead ballooned to 23 points late in the third quarter.

The Bullets closed the margin to 65-49 by three-quarter time, and would have been buoyed by the knowledge that Perth had averaged only 17 points in the final quarter of their past five games.

Perth scored 21 points in the final quarter this time, but Brisbane were held to only 13 in what became the latest big loss of their disappointing season.