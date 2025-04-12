There are many ways in which Miami quarterback Cam Ward is unique, one of which is that he is the lone player in the entire 2025 NFL draft class with a true one-pick range. In an exercise filled with uncertainty, we can safely assume Ward will be the first player off the board.

But for every other prospect in this year's class, the range is wider. Sometimes much wider. Teams have a variety of opinions on every player, but some are truly hard to get a read on. And we could see that play out on draft night. For instance, why might Colorado's Shedeur Sanders -- the presumed QB2 of the class behind Ward -- go No. 2 overall ... or slide outside the top 10?

I picked out seven prospects with the widest draft ranges this month -- four in Round 1, three outside Round 1 -- and then zeroed in on when they are most likely to go. Let's get started with a few projected first-rounders.

Players who could go in the first round

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado