The NFL combine starts this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with more than 300 prospects for the 2025 NFL draft participating in front of coaches, scouts and front office executives. Each prospect will interview with teams, go through medical evaluations and/or participate in on-field workouts, among other activities.

The defensive linemen and linebackers will start the on-field workouts at 3 p.m. ET Thursday. Defensive backs and tight ends do their workouts at 3 p.m. ET Friday, followed by the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. The offensive linemen finish up things with their workout at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about the 2025 NFL combine:

What is the NFL combine, and who is invited?

The combine is the best chance for some of the top college football players in the country to show off their skills to NFL general managers, coaches and scouts. During the combine, players participate in various evaluations, including drills like the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, along with interviews with coaches.

Participation is by invitation only. All 32 teams provide input on draft-eligible prospects, and the player selection committee then reviews and votes on each eligible athlete. The goal is to invite every player who will be selected in the NFL draft, according to the NFL combine rulebook. On Feb. 13, the NFL released its entire list of 321 invitees.

Fans who would like to attend the combine can register here.

Who are the top prospects to know?

There's a lot of buzz about who will go No. 1 in this class. Edge rusher Abdul Carter (Penn State) and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter (Colorado) are considered the best prospects by most evaluators, while Cam Ward (Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) are the top quarterbacks in a weak class compared to recent years. Sanders is not expected to work out at the combine.

The running back class might be the deepest position group, headlined by Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) and Omarion Hampton (North Carolina). Mason Graham (Michigan), Jalon Walker (Georgia) and Will Johnson (Michigan) are some of the top defenders.

Looking to find out who the top prospects are by position? Check out our draft experts' position rankings here.

When is the 2025 NFL draft?

The draft begins April 24 in Green Bay, the home of the Packers. It will take place at Lambeau Field and the Titletown campus. The draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on April 25 and Rounds 4 through 7 on April 26. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App.

The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick, which they are open to trading. The final 1-32 order in the first round can be viewed here.

Check out Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board with his top players at every position and his newest mock draft. Field Yates also ranked his top 32 prospects and released his latest mock draft after the Super Bowl. And for more coverage, Matt Miller mocked the first two rounds after the Senior Bowl, and Jordan Reid put together his top-50 ranking.

In addition to the NFL combine and draft, these are other key dates during the 2025 NFL offseason.