The NFL's supplemental draft returned on Tuesday but no players were selected, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

There were two eligible players for the draft -- Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman and Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright.

This was the first time in three years the NFL had conducted a supplemental draft.

The last time a team selected a player in the supplemental draft was in 2019 when the Arizona Cardinals took safety Jalen Thompson with a fifth-round selection.

Any team that made a pick in this supplemental draft would have had to give up a corresponding pick in the 2024 draft in April.

Wideman is a Tennessee transfer that had 12 touchdowns on 34 catches for Jackson State in 2021 but caught just three passes last season.

Wright missed the 2022 season after being declared academically ineligible. He had 57 catches and seven touchdowns in 2021.

Both players can now sign with any team as an undrafted free agent.