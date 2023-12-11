Justin Herbert appears to hurt his hand after taking a hard hit in the second quarter and exits to the locker room. (0:18)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is not expected to play Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders due to his fractured right index finger, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Herbert will be consulting with Dr. Steven Shin to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he will miss, the source said.

Herbert has started 62 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak by a quarterback, behind the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (84).

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's streak of 62 consecutive starts is expected to end on Thursday night because of the fractured right index finger he sustained on Sunday. AP Photo/Ryan Sun

With Herbert sidelined, Easton Stick is likely to start at quarterback against the Raiders at Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Herbert suffered the injury in Los Angeles' 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday on a hit from defensive end Zach Allen in the second quarter. Herbert completed a pass to tight end Donald Parham Jr. on the play, got up and looked at his right hand. He stayed in the game for the rest of the series before going to the locker room and not returning.

Stick, a fifth-round draft selection in 2019, replaced Herbert in the game. He led the Chargers to their only touchdown on a drive in which he completed a 57-yard pass to Quentin Johnston before Austin Ekeler ran in for the score four plays later. Stick finished the game 13-of-24 passing for 179 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

In Week 4, Herbert fractured the middle finger on his non-throwing hand while trying to make a tackle after an interception against the Raiders. Herbert had begun playing without a splint only in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers and had to switch back to it after a run in the third quarter aggravated the injury. He played with medical tape on that finger Sunday.

In the weeks after that finger fracture, the Chargers took fewer snaps under center and Herbert sometimes even handed the ball off with only his right hand. The issue with the fracture from Sunday is that it's on Herbert's throwing hand and he couldn't grip the football.

ESPN's Kris Rhim contributed to this report.