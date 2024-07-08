The NFL salary cap went up a record 13.6% this year, from $224.8 million to $255.4 million per team. The jump could be a huge benefit to players hitting free agency in the coming week, as teams will have more cap space to spend. But the news was also received well in front offices, where teams had been budgeting for a cap in the range of $240-245 million and had some recalculating to do once the news dropped at the end of February.

"We were hoping it would get to $250 [million], but we didn't really expect it to," said Brandon Beane, the general manager of the cap-strapped Buffalo Bills, last week at the combine. "We were conservatively planning for a number in the 40s. So to get the 255 [million], I was smiling."

Good for the players, good for the teams. The NFL is financially healthy, and everyone's making money. But what do fans need to know about the unprecedented $30.6 million salary cap jump and what it means for this season -- and seasons to come? We've got you covered with big questions and takeaways, including which teams and players could be most affected.

Jump to the cap increase impact on:

Franchise tags | Teams with cap issues

Free agent spending | Cut designation

Why did the cap go up so much this year?

The NFL's salary cap is calculated based on a percentage of projected league revenues for the coming season. The collective bargaining agreement (CBA) breaks the revenues down into three buckets: league media revenue (basically, money made from television rights deals), NFL ventures/postseason revenue (money made from postseason games and NFL-operated entities such as the NFL Network) and local revenue (money made by teams in their local markets, such as selling local broadcast rights to preseason games). The total player cost for the year is the sum of 55% of league media revenue, 45% of NFL ventures/postseason revenue and 40% of local revenue.

The league can reduce the total number via stadium credits -- money used for stadium construction and renovation -- as long as the player cost number doesn't fall below 48% of the total revenue projections. And the player cost can be increased via a "media kicker" as a result of new TV rights deals negotiated since the 2020 signing of the CBA.

Basically once that player cost is established, the number gets divided by 32 to get to the per-team salary cap number for the year. This season's player cost number was determined to be about $10.54 billion, and when you divide that by 32, you get $329.4 million per team. Subtract another $74 million per franchise for the cost assigned to player benefits (such as performance-based pay and benefits for retired players), and now you get the $255.4 million per team for player salaries.

According to league and NFL Players Association sources, the 2024 number was significantly larger than the 2023 figure for at least three reasons:

Revenues were impacted by the massive new TV rights deals signed by the league with its broadcast partners in 2021.

All of the player benefits deferred via the 2020 "COVID-19 CBA" have now been paid back. The league and the union paid those benefits back gradually over the previous few years, deducting the amount from the final cap calculation, and they no longer have to do so.

Several teams outperformed their revenue projections for 2023, leading to improved revenue projections for 2024. Two teams cited as examples here were the Detroit Lions (who had two home playoff games after not having one since 1993) and the New York Jets (whose local revenues were significantly impacted by the offseason acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, even if Rodgers' season lasted four snaps).

So is this a one-time thing, or will the cap start going up $30 million every year now?

The sources to whom I've spoken don't expect a similar increase in 2025. In fact, in the negotiations between the league and the NFLPA to finalize this year's cap, an agreement was reached to "float" about $8-10 million of this year's increase into next year. Yes, this means that this year's cap could have been as high as $265 million if it were based solely on the raw revenue-production numbers.

But why defer some of the increase into 2025? It's easy to understand why the league would agree to such a thing, because the cap as a general concept benefits the teams and not the players. But the NFLPA was concerned that the 2024 increases that resulted from the bump in TV revenue wouldn't translate into next year, and the union felt it would be unfair to the 2025 free agent class if the cap went up by $30 million this year and only, say, $2 million next year.

It's possible that 2025 revenue projections will come in higher than expected and the cap will spike again. But at this point, the expectation is that the 2025 increase will be more in line with the $10-12 million annual increases we've become accustomed to seeing.