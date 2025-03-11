Pat McAfee reacts to the Los Angeles Chargers releasing Joey Bosa and wonders if he would be able to sign with the 49ers to pair with his brother Nick. (2:12)

NFL free agency is almost set to begin, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the San Francisco 49ers and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Luke Farrell, TE

Farrell agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $20.25 million with $11 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

What it means: After losing Charlie Woerner to free agency last offseason, the Niners sought to find a legitimate No. 2 tight end behind George Kittle but were rebuffed in those efforts. This year, they add Farrell, who is known more for his blocking than pass-catching ability, to the mix on a fairly sizable deal (a reported $11 million in guarantees). It's also fair to wonder if Farrell's addition influenced the decision to release fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who took a pay cut last year and was scheduled to count $6.496 million against the 2025 salary cap.

What's the risk: In his four years in Jacksonville, Farrell had just 36 receptions for 318 yards and no touchdowns. Though there's nothing wrong with paying to improve the blocking at the position, there is also the risk of letting the opponent know what you're doing any time he is on the field. And while a second tight end has been a need, this is a hefty price for a player who, to this point in his career, has been one-dimensional.

Patrick Taylor Jr., RB

Taylor re-signs on a one-year deal.

What it means: The Niners lost running back Elijah Mitchell to the Chiefs in the opening hours of free agency and Jordan Mason is a restricted free agent drawing interest elsewhere. That helped lead to a reunion with Taylor, who was signed to help on special teams but played a bigger role for the 49ers because of injuries last season. Taylor will likely be battling for a spot on the depth chart again in 2025 but having a year of experience in the system should give him a bit of a head start.

What's the risk: There's not much risk to be found in a short-term, cost-effective one-year deal. But the only real concern would come if the 49ers stopped looking to add help at the position. With Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo coming off injury, the 49ers need more depth and competition here. Of course, they almost always draft at least one running back, so it would be a surprise if they didn't look for more this year.