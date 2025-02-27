Open Extended Reactions

Myles Garrett is not open to a contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, a league source confirmed, as the team remains adamant that it will not accede to the star pass rusher's trade request.

Cleveland.com first reported Garrett and his representatives have "slammed the door" on negotiations. The Browns met with Garrett's representatives at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis this week.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry reiterated Tuesday that he does not intend to trade Garrett, who publicly announced his desire to leave Cleveland in early February.

And Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett is "part of the present. He's part of the future."

Garrett, 29, a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection, has two years remaining on the record-breaking five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2020 but has no more guaranteed salary.

In eight seasons, Garrett, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, has made the playoffs twice. The Browns' 3-14 finish in 2024 was their worst since going 0-16 in 2017, Garrett's rookie year. Cleveland holds the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Days after making his trade request, Garrett said it is not tied to a desire for a new contract and that he wants to play for a contender.

"Speaking with the management at the Browns, I don't feel like our future is aligned with winning right now," Garrett told ESPN's "NFL Countdown" hours before Super Bowl LIX. "And that's what I'm looking forward to do at this stage of my career."

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.