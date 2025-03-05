Open Extended Reactions

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb has agreed to a restructured contract just before the start of free agency, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Chubb, 28, was on a $19.45 million base salary this year and represented a $28.6 million cap hit in 2025. He did not play in 2024 after tearing the ACL, meniscus and patellar tendon in his right knee toward the end of the 2023 season but is expected to make a full recovery and participate in Miami's offseason program.

If he's healthy next season, the Dolphins could have a formidable pass-rushing trio next season with Chubb, 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson and Jaelan Phillips, who sustained a season-ending torn ACL in Week 4. Since 2022, all three players rank in the top 10 among pass rushers in both pressure rate and pass rush win rate.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Chubb was traded to the Dolphins midway through the 2022 season and was immediately signed to a five-year, $110 million extension. He has 39.5 career sacks in seven seasons.

News of Chubb's restructured deal was first reported by NFL Network.