The Los Angeles Rams have areached a deal to re-sign quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to serve as a backup to starter Matthew Stafford, the team announced Monday.

Garoppolo was generating interest from other teams, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, but, like Stafford, opted to return to Los Angeles. Stafford agreed to a restructured deal to return last month.

Garoppolo, 33, signed a one-year deal last March to serve as Stafford's backup during the 2024 season. After serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, Garoppolo was Los Angeles' No. 2 quarterback.

He started the Rams' regular-season finale after Los Angeles had clinched the NFC West. Garoppolo completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a game in which the Rams rested several key starters on offense.

In 82 games over 11 seasons, Garoppolo has completed 67.4% of his passes for 15,828 yards with 96 touchdowns and 52 interceptions. Garoppolo spent the first three seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, who selected him in the second round in 2014 to back up quarterback Tom Brady.

The Patriots traded Garoppolo in 2017 to the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he spent six seasons and completed 67.6% of his passes for 13,599 yards with 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. Garoppolo spent one season with the Las Vegas Raiders before he was released last year with two years left on his contract.