FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. QB or not to QB? The Jets have a $30 million guarantee riding on Justin Fields, which suggests they're not likely to pick a quarterback with their first-round pick (No. 7) in the April 24 draft. They've already anointed him QB1, giving the impression they believe in his ability to resurrect his career.

But could they hedge their bet by drafting one on Day 2 or 3? Fields, for his part, dodged that subject like a would-be tackler.

"I don't really like to answer rhetorical questions," he said this week, commenting on how he would react if the Jets draft a quarterback. "I'm willing to teach, but I'm not really interested in rhetorical questions."

He probably meant to say "hypothetical," and he's right. At this point, it's just conjecture, but as Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf proved many years ago with the Green Bay Packers, it's never a bad thing to keep refueling the quarterback pipeline. The goal is to find the right value in Rounds 2 to 7, which can be tricky for a team with so many needs like the Jets.

If they're interested in picking a quarterback, the Jets are taking a stealth approach. There hasn't been a parade of top-30 visits to One Jets Drive. In fact, only two have been reported -- Tyler Shough (Louisville) and Cam Miller (North Dakota State). They met with Jalen Milroe (Alabama) at his pro day, and they had coaches present at the pro days for many of the other second-tier prospects, but they're not coming off as a team hell-bent on adding a quarterback.

"You're not looking for average play at quarterback anymore," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. said. "You're not looking for a single or a double at this stage of the game. You're looking for a triple or a home run, preferably a grand slam."

Toward that end, teams in the second-tier market are looking for a prospect with an outstanding trait, something special that can be cultivated. For instance: Milroe has a powerful arm and outstanding speed, qualities that might convince a team to overlook his accuracy issues from college. Shough, Will Howard (Ohio State) and Kyle McCord (Syracuse) excelled as play-action passers, which appeals to the Jets because that will be a big part of their offense.

All of them could be available for the Jets in the second round (No. 42). It's not likely, but maybe Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) will slip. It would be a bold statement to take a quarterback this high. Chances are it will happen on Day 3.

The New York Jets named Justin Fields as their new QB1. Barry Reeger/Imagn Images

2. Waiting in the wings: The quarterback decision could hinge on the new administration's evaluation of 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Travis, who sat out last season because of a horrific lower-leg injury in college.

Coach Aaron Glenn said Travis was a "pretty damn good player" at Florida State, but he stopped short of saying Travis will be cleared for OTA practices next month. "If he's ready to play, he's going to compete," Glenn said.

It wouldn't bode well for Travis if they add another quarterback to the room.

3. With the seventh pick... : With 11 days to go before the draft, the top candidates for the Jets' pick at No. 7 are tackles Will Campbell (LSU) and Armand Membou (Missouri) and tight end Tyler Warren (Penn State). This is based on conversations with league sources.

The ESPN draft predictor says Membou is the most likely choice, followed by linebacker Jalon Walker (Georgia) and running back Ashton Jeanty (Boise State). The predictor uses expert mock drafts, Scouts, Inc. grades and team needs to formulate its percentages.

4. Did you know? The Jets are one of only four teams that have used three first-round picks on offensive linemen since 2020 (Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Olu Fashanu). Out of the four teams, the Jets are the only one with all three picks in the top 14.

How much is too much? It's a question worth pondering as they mull another offensive line choice.

The two other factors are they don't have a clear-cut replacement for Morgan Moses at right tackle, and their starting guards (Vera-Tucker and John Simpson) are entering the final year of their contracts.

5. A name to watch: The Jets are keeping close tabs on edge rusher Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M). They met at his pro day and have stayed in touched. Glenn, of course, is a former Texas A&M star.

ESPN draft analyst Field Yates called Stewart a "fascinating" prospect, "the most interesting player in the draft."

Stewart (6-foot-5, 267 pounds) blew up the combine by running the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds and notching a 40-inch vertical jump. His testing was off the charts, but he registered only 4.5 career sacks at A&M.

Despite the modest production, Stewart is projected as a first-rounder because of his physical skills. It will be a stunner if the Jets took him at No. 7, but maybe he will be an option in a trade-down scenario.

6. On the edge: The Jets are in good shape on the edge, with Will McDonald IV and Jermaine Johnson, but you can never have too many edge rushers, right? And let's not forget, Johnson is coming back from Achilles surgery.

"He's working his ass off to get back to where he needs to be, and that player has a lot of confidence in who he is," Glenn said. "We have a lot of confidence in him, so we're looking forward to him getting back on the field."

7. Gone, but not forgotten: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has left the building, but his presence still is felt.

Middle linebacker Jamien Sherwood said he learned a lot from Rodgers, practicing against him and hearing his perspective on how certain defensive schemes can be attacked by quarterbacks.

"He helped create a standard for myself and those other guys on offense," Sherwood said. "He really basically left a mark on all of us. He taught us all so much in a short span of time that we will all carry for the rest of our lives, the rest of our football careers. He meant a lot to us."

8. Tall story: With Brandon Stephens (6-1) joining Sauce Gardner (6-3), the Jets have the tallest starting cornerbacks in the league, based on combined height and current depth charts.

"I think it's going to be a hell of a combo," said Stephens, who signed a three-year, $36 million contract as a free agent.

Get ready for a lot of aggressive man-to-man coverage.

9. Safety first: Incumbent Tony Adams signed his RFA tender ($3.3 million) to secure his return. He, Andre Cisco and Isaiah Oliver are the only experienced safeties on the roster, making it a draft need. No fewer than four safeties have made top-30 visits, most notably Jaylen Reed (Penn State), who attended the same high school as Gardner in Detroit.

10. The last word: "It's awesome. When I saw him, it's really like the old days. I don't think our relationship has skipped a beat. I'm definitely excited to play with him." -- Fields on his reunion with former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson.