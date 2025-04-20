Stephen A. Smith discusses whether or not the Eagles should be worried about the Commanders. (1:19)

The Washington Commanders find themselves in an unusual position entering Thursday's start of the NFL draft -- picking near the end of the first round and not needing a quarterback. That means they can focus on simply improving their roster that fell one win short of reaching the franchise's first Super Bowl since the 1991 season.

Washington also believes what it has done in free agency this offseason enables the club to go in multiple directions during the draft.

"That gives us the flexibility to kind of go wherever we want to go," Washington general manager Adam Peters said.

Washington still has certain needs and desires it wants to fill -- and with only five draft picks it can't afford to waver too far. But it could add to its picks via trades.

The Commanders have three picks in the first four rounds that are considered by multiple league sources to be strong between Rounds 2 through 4. Adding another pick in those rounds will benefit Washington and is something that would appeal to Peters, who built a reputation on finding good players in the middle rounds -- such as tight end George Kittle (fifth round) and linebacker Fred Warner (third round) -- while an assistant general manager in San Francisco.

Short of that, the Commanders own five picks and won't have to use any on a quarterback after selecting Jayden Daniels No. 2 in 2024. Washington hasn't made its first pick in Round 1 this low since 2002, when it traded down and ended up with the 32nd selection. But picking 29th with a quarterback in place provides comfort.

"It feels a lot better," Peters said earlier this offseason about having a quarterback. "We're thrilled to have Jayden and couldn't be happier with his first year."

Here's what they could do during the draft:

With quarterback Jayden Daniels in the fold, there's a number of options Dan Quinn & Co. can point the Commanders toward in the 2025 draft. AP Photo/John Munson

Defensive end/pass rusher

On the eve of training camp last summer, Washington coach Dan Quinn laid out a core defensive belief.

"Affecting the quarterback has to be at the top of what you want to do defensively," Quinn said, "right behind taking the ball away and tackling well."

Washington allowed pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to leave via free agency -- taking with him a team-best 10.5 sacks. The Commanders' leading returning sacker is Frankie Luvu, who blitzed 187 times last season according to ESPN Research -- the ninth most by a linebacker.

"You don't always want to be able to have to bring five or six to generate pressure and pass rush," Quinn said last season." So, when you can get there with four and affect the quarterback and get him out of the pocket, or, you know, change where he has to go, set his feet, that's what we're looking for."

Washington believes it strengthened its defensive line in free agency, adding multiple linemen in Eddie Goldman, Javon Kinlaw, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Jacob Martin. But none of its current linemen finished with more than five sacks last season.

The Commanders' improved depth means they don't need a rookie end to be a three-down starter, but they have shown interest in multiple pass rushers such as Marshall's Mike Green, Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku, Texas A&M's Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart, Georgia's Mykel Williams and UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo. Some would be options at 29 -- if available -- while others could be potential choices later.

At the combine, Quinn said of qualities he wants in a pass rusher: "You have to have initial quickness; not a certain 40 speed but ... how quickly can you get going?"

Cornerback

Washington has seven corners on its roster -- none of whom were with the team prior to 2024. The Commanders drafted Mike Sainristil in the second round last spring, traded for Marshon Lattimore during the season and signed Jonathan Jones this offseason. Washington also re-signed Noah Igbinoghene.

But the Commanders need more -- and they could use another corner with length whose best spot is outside. They have shown interest in Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston, Ole Miss' Trey Amos, Texas' Jahdae Barron and Pitt's Quincy Wilson, among others. One NFL scout loved Hairston in particular because of his skills and competitiveness. But adding Jones this offseason enables Washington to wait until later in the draft -- Car'lin Vigers will be a possibility in Rounds 6 or 7 -- if one it likes isn't available early.

As Quinn said, the team's other desire is to find players who can take the ball away. Hairston picked off six passes in his past 20 games combined, returning three for touchdowns. He also has the short-area quickness that might tempt Washington. But the desire for takeaways also could lead the Commanders to take a safety; South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori has the size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) to play in the box and intercepted a combined six passes during the past two seasons. Washington lost safety Jeremy Chinn in free agency and replaced him with Will Harris. But Emmanwori might be too tempting to pass up.

Offensive line

One league source said Washington would like to continue beefing up its offensive line. The Commanders added left tackle Laremy Tunsil via a trade with Houston this offseason, which allows them to move Brandon Coleman to another position; they'll first see how he fits at right tackle.

But if the Commanders opted for a lineman in the first round -- they have shown interest in Alabama guard Tyler Booker and Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who could also play guard if needed. If they wait, then NC State tackle Anthony Belton and West Virginia guard Wyatt Milum are possibilities.

If Washington goes this direction, it could improve its run blocking, which was a weakness all season, as well as protect Daniels. In the last seven games, including three in the postseason, Washington's running backs ranked 29th in yards before first contact (1.76).

It also would provide the Commanders a potential starting five that could play together for perhaps the next four years, with center Tyler Biadasz and right guard Sam Cosmi.

The team only needs to look at divisional foe Philadelphia to see what a strong line can do for long-term success.

Running back

The Commanders have shown a lot of interest in various backs throughout the draft process, from multi-down backs with speed, to power backs, to change-of-pace runners -- and players available anywhere from the end of Round 1 and into possibly the late fourth, which is the more likely area for them to draft one. Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II, Texas' Jaydon Blue, Arizona's Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson were among the backs who have visited Washington. They have met with Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson multiple times as well.

The Commanders have talked in the past about adding more diverse talents to the offense. They have a power back in Brian Robinson Jr., a third-down back in Austin Ekeler and also re-signed veteran Jeremy McNichols.

However, none of those backs are signed beyond 2025, so the Commanders could use more help at the position now and in the future, especially if those backs went unsigned.

Washington's run game faltered down the stretch in 2024, with their running backs averaging just 3.1 yards per carry over the last four regular-season games.

Other

As Peters said, Washington could go in any direction this draft. And, while the first four would appear to be the most likely scenario, the Commanders could also opt for a receiver with their first pick, though league sources say they seem focused on other areas in the first round.

They traded for Deebo Samuel Sr. and re-signed Noah Brown and K.J. Osborn this offseason. They also signed veteran Michael Gallup, who is coming off a one-year retirement, and drafted Luke McCaffrey in the third round last season.

But if the Commanders want to continue adding help around Daniels, Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka would be a first-round consideration. One NFL assistant coach said Egbuka was one of possibly two or three receivers he would peg as first-round talents. Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel and Maryland's Tai Felton are possibilities after the first round.