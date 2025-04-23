SEC Network's Marty Smith and ESPN Commanders reporter John Keim discuss how Jayden Daniels still uses VR simulation to prepare for game day, something he started at LSU. (2:01)

ASHBURN, Va. -- With only five selections this week's NFL draft, the Washington Commanders desire to build through the draft will take a slight detour.

As a result, last year's nine-member rookie class remains key to any improvements the Commanders make this season.

The Commanders used their draft capital to land three starters this season: corner Marshon Lattimore, receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. and left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

General manager Adam Peters said last year's class along with this year's would give his team a "full allotment" of drafted players.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the NFL's offensive rookie of the year, and cornerback Mike Sainristil started 19 games, including all three in the postseason. His ability to play both inside, where they preferred to play him, and outside, where they ended up needing to play him, made him valuable -- now and in the future.

But the Commanders are counting on several players to take a big step in their development and contribute more than they did as rookies. Some, such as undrafted safety Tyler Owens and converted linebacker Dominique Hampton and end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, could become key backups. Others could become more.

"There will be a really big jump in the development of our own rookies [from last season]," coach Dan Quinn said. "As they go through their first offseason together, these big jumps can take place. ... Not every one of them is about a physical skill or trait, it might be a knowledge thing or an injury to come back from.

"A number of these guys are ready to take on a bigger bite. They're ready to get down."

The Commanders focused heavily on their defensive line in free agency, adding players such as nose tackle Eddie Goldman, tackle Javon Kinlaw and ends Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jacob Martin.

But they released defensive tackle Jonathan Allen in March, giving Newton, the 36th overall pick in 2024, a chance for more time. He started alongside Daron Payne when Allen missed nine games with a torn pectoral muscle.

Newton's pass rush win rate in his final seven games was 12.3 compared to 5.9% his first 12. Some of that can be attributed to Newton missing all of spring workouts and a lot of training camp due to foot issues.

He worked best as a three-technique pass rusher, which could be his role again this season -- adding Goldman will limit how often Newton must play over the center. One opposing scout called Newton "super tough ... super disruptive." His quickness provides Newton a chance to make plays.

Washington needs Newton to take a big step to provide it with a young building block up front. He's the youngest Commanders defensive lineman at 22; only one other linemate is under 25 -- last year's seventh-round choice, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, who is 24.

Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen, who played tight end for the team from 2010-15, said, "Seeing how he was playing toward the tail end of last year, he's wired the right way and he wants to be good and he can be good. ... Jer'Zhan is poised for something special."

TE Ben Sinnott

Washington envisioned a multidimensional role for Sinnott when it drafted him in the second round with the 53rd overall pick. Peters likened his potential role to that of Kyle Juszczyk, whom Peters helped draft in San Francisco. Juszczyk helps at fullback and tight end.

Sinnott ran 32 snaps while aligned in the backfield. It helped that Washington used three tight ends on 65 snaps during the regular season, sixth most in the NFL. However, the Commanders used that many only three times in three postseason games.

Also, after starting and running 19 routes vs. the Saints in Week 15, Sinnott ran only 10 more routes in the next six games combined. He had averaged 5.23 routes per game in the first 13 games before New Orleans. Sinnott finished with just six receptions for 51 yards, though some of that was a byproduct of playing behind Zach Ertz (66 receptions).

As one team source said during the season, Sinnott should benefit long term from seeing how players such as Ertz and veteran John Bates, whom they re-signed in the offseason, prepare and work. Because Sinnott, as of now, would be considered their third tight end it might take him a little longer to make a bigger impact. But, with Ertz turning 35 years old in November, they need him to become more of a contributor, or show signs he will be in the future.

"I look at Ben's [draft] profile from last year and he was one of the freakiest most explosive athletes at the position last year -- and even in this year's class," Paulsen said. "If he can figure it out and continue to develop that would be outstanding."

TE Ben Sinnott had only five receptions last season after being picked in the second round. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

OL Brandon Coleman

Coleman impacted Washington's offensive line last season after being drafted 67th overall. He started 15 games at left tackle, including all three in the postseason. But the Commanders traded for five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tunsil this offseason, which means Coleman will play elsewhere.

Quinn said earlier this month that they'd first try Coleman at right tackle.

It's just a matter of where he settles. Washington would like to add another offensive lineman in the draft, which could impact if Coleman sticks at right tackle or eventually gets moved inside. The question seems to be more of where he settles in more than if he develops.

Before acquiring Tunsil, Peters said, "Brandon did a great job. A really, really admirable job being a left tackle all year. It's a tough position. He's the right type of guy, he's tough, he's athletic. We're really excited about his future."

WR Luke McCaffrey

The 100th overall pick started fine with 12 catches in the first eight games, but had only six in the final 12 games including the playoffs. In fact, he had just one target and no receptions in the postseason.

It's hard to know where McCaffrey fits with the current group. Washington traded for Samuel and re-signed veterans Noah Brown and K.J. Osborn and added veteran Michael Gallup. McCaffrey is the Commanders' only receiver under 27 years old. Also, eight receivers on the roster -- including all of their top players at the position -- are free agents after the season. Washington needs McCaffrey to develop.

But it's also important to note that he started college as a quarterback and played receiver for only two years at Rice before entering the NFL. And his pedigree is rather strong: His brother, Christian, stars for the 49ers and his dad, Ed, caught 565 passes in 13 NFL seasons.

If McCaffrey progresses, it would reduce the need to add a lot at this position.

On draft night a year ago, Peters said of McCaffrey, "He's got size, he's got speed, he's got great movement skills, and I think he's only going to ascend."

Third-round pick Luke McCaffrey finished with 18 receptions last season, none in the playoffs. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

LB Jordan Magee

Washington's staff has been excited about how Magee might develop after an injury-plagued rookie season. Magee, a fifth-round pick and the 139th overall, would still enter the season as a backup with Bobby Wagner having re-signed on a one-year deal.

Magee missed the first seven games after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. He missed the final two games of the regular season with a hamstring injury and re-aggravated it returning the wild-card win over Tampa Bay and was again placed on injured reserve.

Washington likes his size (6-foot-3, 226 pounds) and speed (4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine). He just needs more seasoning behind Wagner in the middle of the defense. If Magee develops he could be the heir apparent to Wagner.