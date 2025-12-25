In his version of the holiday hit "Let It Snow," Frank Sinatra famously sang: "Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful." For NFL fans in Week 17, it's the uniforms that bring the heat -- especially one combination perfectly suited for snowy conditions.
The Minnesota Vikings will wear their all-white "Winter Warrior" look against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day. Minnesota debuted the threads, which include purple jersey numbers with an "icicle drip," last season. The all-white helmet features a glossy horn outlined in purple and is the first non-purple helmet in franchise history. Detroit will counter with its all-black threads and a Honolulu blue helmet, solidifying a unique NFL uniform matchup.
Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are pairing their alternate summit white helmets with an all-summit-white look for the first time versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver unveiled the helmets during the 2024 offseason but wore them with a navy jersey. Due to a 2025 offseason rule change that allowed teams to wear an alternate helmet with a primary uniform set, the Broncos are able to bring out this look.
Throwbacks will be represented on the holiday, too, as the Washington Commanders don their "Super Bowl Era" look as they face the Dallas Cowboys. The combination draws inspiration from what the franchise wore during its Super Bowl wins in 1982, 1987 and 1991. Gold outlines and stripes appear throughout the design, most notably down the burgundy pants.
Similar to last season, each team playing on Christmas will have a holiday-inspired candy cane jersey patch.
The uniform heat continues past Thursday with the Los Angeles Chargers wearing their "Super Chargers" look Saturday. The Buffalo Bills bring back red jerseys Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the San Francisco 49ers don red throwbacks on "Sunday Night Football." And for the last time this season, it's a throwback look for the Atlanta Falcons on "Monday Night Football."
Here's a look at the Week 17 uniforms for all NFL teams.
