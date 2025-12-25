        <
        >

          NFL Week 17 uniforms: Vikings' all-white leads Christmas threads

          The Minnesota Vikings will wear their "Winter Warning" uniforms against the Detroit Lions. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
          • Anthony GharibDec 25, 2025, 01:00 PM

          In his version of the holiday hit "Let It Snow," Frank Sinatra famously sang: "Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful." For NFL fans in Week 17, it's the uniforms that bring the heat -- especially one combination perfectly suited for snowy conditions.

          The Minnesota Vikings will wear their all-white "Winter Warrior" look against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day. Minnesota debuted the threads, which include purple jersey numbers with an "icicle drip," last season. The all-white helmet features a glossy horn outlined in purple and is the first non-purple helmet in franchise history. Detroit will counter with its all-black threads and a Honolulu blue helmet, solidifying a unique NFL uniform matchup.

          Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are pairing their alternate summit white helmets with an all-summit-white look for the first time versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver unveiled the helmets during the 2024 offseason but wore them with a navy jersey. Due to a 2025 offseason rule change that allowed teams to wear an alternate helmet with a primary uniform set, the Broncos are able to bring out this look.

          Throwbacks will be represented on the holiday, too, as the Washington Commanders don their "Super Bowl Era" look as they face the Dallas Cowboys. The combination draws inspiration from what the franchise wore during its Super Bowl wins in 1982, 1987 and 1991. Gold outlines and stripes appear throughout the design, most notably down the burgundy pants.

          Similar to last season, each team playing on Christmas will have a holiday-inspired candy cane jersey patch.

          The uniform heat continues past Thursday with the Los Angeles Chargers wearing their "Super Chargers" look Saturday. The Buffalo Bills bring back red jerseys Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the San Francisco 49ers don red throwbacks on "Sunday Night Football." And for the last time this season, it's a throwback look for the Atlanta Falcons on "Monday Night Football."

          Here's a look at the Week 17 uniforms for all NFL teams.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: White

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Purple

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Navy

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Brown

          Pants: TBA

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Silver

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: Liberty white

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: TBA

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Navy

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: Bone

          Pants: TBA

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Aqua

          Pants: TBA

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: TBA

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Yellow

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: College navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: College navy

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: Light blue

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Burgundy