Texas' Jahdae Barron describes the bond he and his mother created over going bowling in his childhood and challenges other athletes to meet him at the lanes. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- As the first round of 2025 NFL draft hurtled toward the Denver Broncos' pick at No. 20 Thursday night, the team's decision-makers -- owner/CEO Greg Penner, coach Sean Payton, general manager George Paton and others -- sat in a meeting room watching the gap separating Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron and the rest of their draft board grow bigger and bigger.

"Looking at the grade," Payton said, "there were probably six picks we had to get past as he sat there."

Barron, widely regarded as the No. 2 or No. 3 cornerback entering the draft, felt a similar mix of anticipation and anxiety during the countdown to Denver's selection.

"I thought I could end up at every pick," Barron said. "So, I was just sitting there, just waiting. My mom asked me around pick 17, like where was my head at? I told her I was at peace, I was fine, and I'm blessed and it's going to come."

When his time came, Barron was so happy that he asked Penner to put his cellphone on speaker so he could thank the Broncos' coaches, scouts and staff members that were gathered in the draft room.

"They changed my mother's life," Barron said. "They didn't pass on me. ... I just wanted to thank everybody who had a part in that. ... I felt the need in my heart to tell everybody thank you."

Picking Barron, the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation's best defensive back, was the easiest of decisions for the Broncos. Not only did Barron intercept five passes for the Longhorns last season, but he also filled a variety of roles during his five college seasons and has the potential to do the same with Denver.

When asked Friday about the spots he lined up in Texas' defense, Barron rattled off a list of positions that included cornerback, dime, safety and star (a hybrid cornerback/linebacker in nickel looks). He played at least 500 snaps at outside cornerback, slot cornerback and box safety in his college career.

"It wasn't a big task, it was a mental and physical thing," Barron said. "Nickel and dime was more of a physical thing, corner and safety was more mental. They prepared me well, just from my practice reps, just kind of throwing me into the fire ... not only understanding each position, but what each position needs to go from A to B."

That versatility -- combined with his approach, production and what Paton describes as football intelligence -- made him one of the highest-graded players on the Broncos' draft board.

"[Payton and I] couldn't stop watching him," Paton said. "Just the instincts and participation, route awareness, zone coverage, really sticking to [his] man, doesn't give up any completions.

"This guy's really good in the run game, a really good tackler, really good blitzer. He plays all over the field. He just kind of fits everything we're looking for in a player."

Much of the Broncos' predraft buzz centered around adding skill-position help for quarterback Bo Nix with the team's first pick. But Payton hinted at an alternate approach -- especially if it offered the Broncos a chance at a player like Barron. The Broncos were considering defense in Round 1 despite their success on that side of the ball in 2024 and their free agent signings of linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. The defense allowed 4.9 yards per play last season, second best in the NFL. It also gave up just 18.3 points per game, third best.

"When you help your defense, you help your quarterback as well," Payton said, who added, "Let's not bypass the crystal for a blender if we need a blender."

Barron's talent and versatility made him the type of defensive crystal the Broncos could not leave for someone else to select.

"These are premium positions, and this type of player is less available than so many other positions," Payton said. "It's harder to find these traits and what he does than at other positions. ... The value of these defensive backs in the last 10 years has really skyrocketed relative to how the game has changed."

The Broncos said they're open to all possibilities for Barron and have plenty of good intel to base those decisions. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's cousin, Terry, was Texas' defensive backs coach the past four seasons before being hired as the Saints' defensive pass game coordinator in February. The Broncos have Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss, so this cornerback room has a chance to be really good. And the coaching staff will have options.

Barron, who will be on the field for the first time for the Broncos during their rookie minicamp late next week, said he's prepared for whatever the Broncos want him to do.

"I soak a lot of information in from coaches," Barron said. "I think when you just have a clear mind and a steady seat, it allows you to do anything better."