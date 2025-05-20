Nick Saban has high praise for Cam Ward and breaks down how his game will translate to the NFL. (1:34)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans coach Brian Callahan spent a lot of time reflecting on last season's 3-14 record over the past couple of months. Naming Will Levis the starting quarterback was one of Callahan's first decisions after taking over as the Titans' coach.

Callahan isn't rushing to make any proclamations this year about the starting quarterback despite the team selecting Cam Ward with the first overall pick. The reps are split evenly as the Titans work through Phase 2 of offseason activities.

"It will change probably a little bit when we get to the next phase of OTAs and there's some 7-on-7," Callahan said Tuesday.

Having the incumbent starter and the top pick in the same quarterback room could create a contentious situation. But so far that hasn't been an issue.

Callahan praised both Levis and Ward when asked how they're navigating the competition process.

"They've both handled it really well," Callahan said. "I've been pleased with their demeanor and approach. Will has done a really nice job getting better at the things he needs to get better at. Cam has done a really nice job of integrating himself. ... They've both done a really nice job getting up to speed where they needed to."

Levis worked with personal quarterback coach Jordan Palmer in California during the offseason. Without going into detail, Callahan said at the NFL's annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, that there was a set of specific things he wanted Levis to work on when they met during last season's exit meetings. Meanwhile, Ward is gradually getting to know his teammates and learn Callahan's playbook.

The Titans open the regular season on the road against the Denver Broncos. Callahan said it's premature to name Ward the starter because there's a lot of work that has to be done over the next three months. Rather than focus on the season opener, Callahan wants Levis and Ward to focus on what's directly in front of them.

"I think the biggest thing for young players is just worry about the next day," Callahan said during rookie minicamp earlier this month. "That's the most important part I think is just keep your focus small and don't worry about September, we're worried about today's practice, we're about this afternoon's film session and then you take the next day."