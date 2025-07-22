Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Minnesota Vikings' camp is taking place in Eagan, Minnesota and Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

Tuesday, July 22

After a busy offseason that pushed their 2025 cash commitment for players to more than $300 million, the Minnesota Vikings enter training camp without much leftover business -- except for one player in particular.

Josh Metellus, who has played 90% of the Vikings' defensive snaps the past two seasons in a hybrid safety role, has a contract that will void after this season. He participated in only a portion of spring drills, and talks have not yet led to a new contract. But Metellus reported Tuesday to training camp and, asked if he anticipated full participation in each training camp practice, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said: "From what we understand."

Adofo-Mensah added: "We have great dialogue with his agent, and we'll continue to have that, and we'll navigate from there."

The Vikings have a starting safety position open following the departure of Cam Bynum via free agency. Metellus could slide into that spot, or longtime backup Theo Jackson could work there with Metellus maintaining his hybrid role.

"I know Josh has been very much looking foward to training camp, getting going," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "He's one of our captains, one of our leaders, and even throughout the spring, was integral in how [defensive coordinator Brian Flores] and the defensive group are looking at 2025."